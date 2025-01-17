Our 15 most anticipated cozy games of 2025

Now more than ever, many of us need an escape from what’s happening in the wider world. Luckily, a ton of cozy games will be released in 2025, which will give new and veteran players alike the opportunity to dive into new worlds. Whether you prefer story-driven adventure games, management sims, slice-of-life narrative games, or exploratory titles based on existing IP, there’s a little something for everyone hitting PCs and consoles this year.

Recommended Videos

Here are our most anticipated cozy games of 2025.

Discounty

If you’ve ever wanted to take the JojaMart route in Stardew Valley just to manage the store, but didn’t want to completely ruin the lives of town residents, your time has come! In Discounty, your goal is to revive a failing supermarket by managing inventory, making trade deals, and building connections in the broader community. Not everyone in town wants you to succeed, so be careful with your business plan!

Discounty is slated for a summer 2025 release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One/X/S, and PC via Epic Games, GOG, and Steam.

Fantastic Haven

In Fantastic Haven, you enter a world where magic is disappearing and technology is rapidly advancing. As the Elders who protect the land, you must restore balance by creating a refuge for endangered creatures and convincing people to live in harmony with them rather than hunting them for selfish gain.

Fantastic Haven is slated for a Q1 2025 release for PC via GOG and Steam, with eventual console ports planned for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. A free Prologue and a free demo are available now.

Good Coffee, Great Coffee

(TapBlaze)

From the makers of Good Pizza, Great Pizza comes Good Coffee, Great Coffee, a barista simulation game in which you’ll craft drinks, perfect your techniques, create new flavors, decorate your coffee shop, and get to know the locals. The better you manage your cafe, the more it will thrive.

Good Coffee, Great Coffee is slated for release on February 27 for Android and iOS.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure launched on the Apple Arcade in 2023, but now it’s finally coming to Nintendo Switch! This Sanrio take on Animal Crossing: New Horizons sends you to a mysteriously abandoned tropical paradise with Hello Kitty and friends where you’ll discover biomes, decorate your home, create the perfect resort vibes for various guests, collect and craft items, and complete quests to earn friendship points and progress the storyline.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is currently available on Apple Arcade and will be available on January 31 for Nintendo Switch.

Ritual of Raven

Ritual of Raven follows in the wake of a ritual gone wrong, during which you’ve fallen through a portal and become the local witch Sage’s apprentice. Alongside your familiar, Raven, your goal is to learn as much as you can and find the Portal Keepers to restabilize the world. Meanwhile, enchanted Arcana Constructs will help you cultivate a magical garden, making this cozy game a unique blend of farming sim and story-driven adventure.

Ritual of Raven is slated for a 2025 release for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Rune Factory fans, rejoice! The newest installment in the beloved series, Guardians of Azuma, follows the Celestial Collapse and the destruction it caused to the Earth. The gods have vanished and everything has withered and died, leaving the people with nothing. You wake from a dream of dueling dragons to a mysterious voice saying, “Accept the power of an Earth Dancer. Use this power to save the land.” It’s up to you to find the gods, restore order, and put the world back to rights.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is slated for a spring 2025 release for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Sally

Climb aboard a magical flying ship captained by two elderly women and find your passion as a kid working alongside a diverse crew who slowly become your found family. In Sally, which boasts Studio Ghibli-esque graphics, you can farm, build, craft, cook, and explore a vast world as you figure out who you are and where you belong.

Sally is slated for a Q4 2025 release for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Space Sprouts

Physics has never been as fun as it is in Space Sprouts. In this spacefaring game, you play Oda, a first-time intergalactic traveler, whose exploration of a solar punk spaceship is determined by how you interact with the objects around you. You can take care of plants, create signal chains, futz with machines, change gravity to walk on the walls or ceiling, or simply float through rooms to your heart’s content. Along the way, you collect memories of what happened during Oda’s journey.

Space Sprouts is slated for a Q1 2025 release for PC via Steam. A free demo is available now.

Squeakross: Home Squeak Home

Creating scale-model furniture for tiny, furry friends may not be everyone’s skill set, but in Squeakross: Home Squeak Home, you can create the home of your rodent friend’s dreams by solving puzzles. Challenge your brain with logic puzzles and more to build beds, desks, rugs, shelves, entertainment centers, and hundreds of other decorations for your rodent’s home. You can even collect accessories to dress them in style.

Squeakross: Home Squeak Home is slated for a 2025 release date for PC via Steam. A free demo is available now.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

Enter Hobbiton and cultivate your own perfect corner of Middle-earth in Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game. This immersive sim game boasts similar mechanics to other cozy titles like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, with in-game events and familiar friends teased in the trailers—but through it all, you’re a hobbit, fishing, farming, cooking, exploring, and decorating as you see fit.

Tales of the Shire is slated for release on March 25 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC via Steam.

Tales of Seikyu

Tales of Seikyu is a farming and life sim set in a magical world inhabited by humans and yōkai, AKA mythical Japanese supernatural beings and spirits. In addition to cooking, farming, crafting, and customizing your home, you can also transform into various yōkai and even romance them. To help the village, you can assist with building a casino, a tavern, and more.

Tales of Seikyu is slated for a 2025 release for PC via Steam.

Tiny Bookshop

Channel your inner bookseller in Tiny Bookshop, in which you open a mobile, second-hand bookshop in a small town by the sea. You can customize your shop and choose what to stock, which includes real-life books you can even personally recommend to various customers according to their tastes. New locations unlock as you get to know the locals and no two days are quite the same.

Tiny Bookshop is slated for a 2025 release for PC via Steam.

Wanderstop

In Wanderstop, you play a fallen fighter named Alta who takes a position managing a tea shop in a magical forest—but she hopes she won’t be here for long. Unfortunately (or perhaps, fortunately) for her, the tea shop asks for patience and growth, and with enough time, she might just come around to its ways.

In addition to growing and harvesting tea ingredients and brewing unique blends, Alta will get to know locals and meet travelers as they pass through, catering each brew to their tastes. In her downtime, as determined by the player, she might tidy, sit with her thoughts, or even do nothing at all. The point isn’t to constantly be on the move—it’s to lean into change, especially when it’s uncomfortable.

Wanderstop is slated for a March 11 release for PlayStation and PC via Steam.

Winter Burrow

In the woodland survival game Winter Burrow, you play a mouse trying to restore their ramshackle childhood burrow to something much cozier and more suited to your needs. But that’s not all—you also need to find your Aunt, who’s allegedly been looking after the place and is nowhere to be found. Brave the elements to collect resources, find friends, make notes in your survival book, and solve the mystery all at your own pace. But beware of the things that might get you before the cold does!

Winter Burrow is slated for a 2025 release for Xbox One/S/X and PC via Steam. A free demo is available now.

The Witch’s Bakery

If you’ve ever wanted to live like the titular witch in Kiki’s Delivery Service, then The Witch’s Bakery is for you! Travel to modern-day Paris and open a bakery to heal your customers’ emotions with your bread. Cook, explore, and improve your magic as you discover new parts of the city and get to know the locals.

The Witch’s Bakery is slated for a 2025 release for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy