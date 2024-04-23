Cozy games saw a massive boom in the early 2020s thanks to the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons during the pandemic lockdown.

Though four years have passed since then and we’ve mostly returned to how things were pre-lockdown, cozy games are still a beloved genre among gamers around the globe. But what are cozy games? Cozy games are video games meant for purely relaxation. They’re non-violent and don’t pressure you to complete goals or quests; you can just sit back and relax while doing calming activities, such as farming or cooking. It’s a perfect genre for those looking for something fun to do at the end of the day without rage-quitting or having to deal with berating teammates.

Looking for a cozy game for your next after-work wind-down? Here is a list of ten of some of the best coziest games, ranked from number ten to number one!

10. Chillquarium

Chillquarium is a relaxing idle game where you buy and raise fish, then sell them to turn a profit. You don’t need to worry about having to catch the fish or dealing with other pesky sea creatures. It’s like having an actual aquarium on your screen, except you can earn money. The best part of this game is feeding your fish and decorating the aquarium to suit your tastes! You can even catch rare exotic fish with bright and unique colors!

Chillquarium is available on Steam for Windows and Mac.

9. Coffee Talk

Love coffee and listening to other people’s life stories? Then Coffee Talk is the game for you. In this game, you work as a coffee barista in an alternative version of Seattle, where humans live among other creatures such as vampires and werewolves. As you brew coffee for your customers, you listen to their stories and offer heart-to-heart conversation and advice. It’s cozy, comfy, and heartwarming, just like a warm cup of coffee.

Coffee Talk is available on Steam for Windows and Mac. It is also playable on the Nintendo Switch.

8. Good Pizza, Great Pizza

If you love a good cooking game, then Good Pizza, Great Pizza is the one for you! And don’t worry; no shouting chef is present in this game. In Good Pizza, Great Pizza, you are the owner of a cozy pizza shop. The objective of the game is to successfully complete all the pizza orders while also making enough money to keep your store open. As you progress, you can earn enough money to unlock new toppings and equipment. My favorite part of the game is the sounds. The sound of the pizza being cut, the toppings being placed on the pizza … It’s ASMR heaven!

Good Pizza, Great Pizza is available on Steam for Windows and Mac. It is also available on Google Play and the iOS App Store.

7. Hello Kitty Island Adventure

This game is basically Animal Crossing meets Hello Kitty. In Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you, along with our Sanrio friends, go to an abandoned island with the goal of restoring it to its former glory. You help Hello Kitty and Friends with different tasks to restore the island: cook delicious food, create tools, catch fish and insects, solve puzzles, and more! This game is as fun as it is adorable, and it is one of my biggest guilty pleasures.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is only available on Apple Arcade.

6. DORONKO WANKO

This is a fairly new game (it was released in March 2024), but it has already climbed up my list of favorites. In DORONKO WANKO, you play an adorable Pomeranian who was adopted by a loving family. As their loveable pupper, you only have one job: make their house as messy and dirty as you can! Don’t even worry about your furparents being angry at you. How can they when you are so sweet and cute?

DORONKO WANKO is available for free on Steam. It is currently only playable on Windows.

5. Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector

Are you more of a cat person? Then perhaps you’d prefer Neko Atsume! In this game, you simply leave toys, food, and other items in your backyard and wait for cats to visit! You periodically check your phone, and, if you’re lucky, you can discover a new feline friend waiting for you! Some cats are more rare than others, meaning they need specific items, so the challenge is finding them all. Take photos of the cats, buy new items, and discover over 40 varieties of cats!

Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector is available on Google Play and the iOS App Store.

4. Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

If you grew up playing the DS and 3DS, then you have probably played the OG Cooking Mama games. Cooking Mama: Cuisine is the mobile version of the original games and remains mostly loyal to the same cooking mechanics. The main difference is that every day, you are given different ingredients, and you can mix and match to learn new recipes. With each successful recipe learned, you can unlock more ingredients or cooking equipment. You can also unlock decorative items for the kitchen or accessories for Mama!

Cooking Mama: Cuisine! is available on Apple Arcade.

3. Unpacking

One of the most annoying things about moving is packing and unpacking your items and finding where to place them. However, Unpacking makes that very action zen and comfy. In this game, you follow the life of an individual as they move to different places at different stages of their life and help them unpack. As you move to different places, you learn bits and pieces about their life and can weave a story about who they are in your head. It really shows you how much life can change, but it does so in a way that is light and easy to digest.

Unpacking is available on Steam for Windows and Mac. It is also available on Google Play, the iOS App Store, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

2. Stardew Valley

One of the most beloved games among the cozy gamer community is Stardew Valley. In this game, you play a character who inherits a plot of land left by their grandfather in Pelican Town. On your new farm, you grow crops, raise livestock, fish, and more. However, the best part of the game is interacting with the various NPCs and building relationships with them. Your character can even get married to some select NPCs and raise children with them! Grow your farm and experience heartwarming relationships in Stardew Valley!

Stardew Valley is available on Steam for Windows and Mac. It is also available on Google Play, the iOS App Store, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The cozy game that started the cozy game hype: Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It would almost be a crime to not place it at number one, right? In this game, you move onto a deserted island with two villagers after purchasing a getaway package from Tom Nook. You build a new life on this island, customizing the island to your heart’s desire. You can also help complete the museum by catching fish and bugs, as well as collecting art. This game is multi-player friendly, meaning if you want to visit your friend’s island (or vice versa), you can do so by sharing each other’s Dodo code!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch.

