10 best cozy games on Switch

Looking to unwind? Well, the Nintendo Switch has relaxing and cozy games perfect for those who are looking to relax with some peaceful gameplay.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most beloved consoles among gamers, and it’s not hard to see why. Ever since its release in 2017, the Switch has housed several powerhouse titles, from The Legend of Zelda to Pokémon. The ability to take your Switch on the road while also having your game on the big screen with a dock makes it so that even the most busy gamer can snag a few minutes of their favorite game.

The Nintendo Switch is known for its large number of cozy games, with one of its biggest titles falling under that category. If you’re looking for a new, easygoing title to pass the time, give these games a shot!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Nintendo)

I’m sure this was the first title to enter your head, so let’s get it out of the way. Known as one of—if not THE—most popular game for the Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth installation of the Animal Crossing series.

In this game, your character has purchased a getaway package. After selecting a vacant island, you land on the island with two random villagers. As a citizen of the island, you can fish, plant, hunt for fossils, and more. The best part about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the ability to customize your island. Make friends with your fellow villagers and get your island a five-star rating!

Stardew Valley

(ConcernedApe)

If Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the number one most popular cozy game on the Switch, then Stardew Valley is arguably number two. This game is also available to play on Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, iOS, and Android.

Stardew Valley is a farming simulation game based on the Story of Seasons franchise. After inheriting a plot of land and a small house from their grandfather, the player chooses to leave the city life behind and start anew in Pelican Town. Bring life to your farm, interact with NPCs, complete requests, and more!

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS HAPPINESS PARADE

(Rogue Games, Inc.)

Are you a Sanrio stan? Then you need to play HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS HAPPINESS PARADE! The game is also available on Android and iOS.

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS HAPPINESS PARADE is a simple rhythm game featuring Hello Kitty and her friends. Embark on a music tour and spread happiness to everyone while making use of each character’s unique abilities. You can also collect coins to customize the Sanrio characters.

Just Crow Things

(Unbound Creations)

If you love animals causing mischief, then you need to download Just Crow Things on your Switch right now! This game is also available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Linux, and macOS.

The goal of Just Crow Things is simple: become the coolest bird in town. In this sandbox game, you must complete tasks to build up your Crowputation (yes, crow reputation) and cause absolute mayhem everywhere you go! Make friends with other animals, pick up random objects, and more!

Cozy Grove

(Spry Fox LLC)

If you love Animal Crossing, then you’ll love Cozy Grove. The creators of the game themselves stated it was inspired by the beloved Nintendo franchise, but has more focus on story. The game is also available on iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox One.

Cozy Grove features the player on an island. You are tasked to help spirits enter the afterlife by completing different tasks. The task depends on the spirit you are trying to help and can involve actions like scavenging or crafting. Similar to Animal Crossing, Cozy Grove makes use of your console’s time and has no option to skip or fast forward. Instead, each day has a new set of tasks for the player.

Railbound

(Afterburn)

Looking for a unique puzzle game to pass the time? Introducing Railbound. With over 150 levels, you are bound to get sucked into this unorthodox puzzle game. Railbound is also avaialble on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Railbound is a puzzle game centered around, you guessed it, trains. Each level features a 2D grid with train tracks and other elements for your puzzle. The player must use a tag-and-drag system to solve the puzzle. The goal of each level is to place the tracks to guide the carriage in order, to the back of the train.

Everdream Valley

(Untold Tales, VARSAV Game Studios)

If you love farming games like Stardew Valley, then you might want to try Everdream Valley! The game is also available on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

In Everdream Valley, you play a young child who resolves to fix their grandparents’ farm after it falls into despair. Of course, you don’t do it alone; the grandparents teach you how to run the farm and give you free equipment. Some Quests are also given to the child by the grandparents. While dreaming, the player plays mini-games and experiences farm life. You can also receive Quests from your dreams or from a passing merchant.

Cats Hidden In Cozy Places

Cats Hidden in Cozy Places is the perfect puzzle game for cat lovers. If you grew up collecting the I Spy books, then this game will be familiar to you. The goal? Spot all 250 felines!

Cats Hidden in Cozy Places is set in a whimsical world full of quaint houses and rustic towns … with cats hiding in every corner! Finding all the cats will keep you on your toes, so search high and low, check under furniture, and leave no stone unturned as you collect all your furry friends!

inbento

(Afterburn)

inbento is a unique puzzle game mixed with a Japanese theme of creating bentos. This game is also available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, iOS, and macOS.

inbento is a pattern-matching puzzle game that requires the player to prepare bento, also known as Japanese lunch boxes. Alongside the puzzle is a cute story about the ups and downs of parenthood and watching your children grow up through the eyes of an adorable cat family.

Spiritfarer

(Thunder Lotus Games)

If you already played Cozy Grove and loved the premise, then I highly recommend Spiritfarer as your next game to play. It is also available on Linux, macOS, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, iOS, and Android.

In Spiritfarer, you play as Stella, a “Spiritfarer.” Your job is to ferry spirits to the afterlife. As the Spiritfarer, you must meet the needs of spirits onboard and build new additions to your ships. The most interesting part of the game is learning more about each spirit’s backstory during the journey to the gateway into the afterlife.

