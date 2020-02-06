MattGaetzIsATool Is Trending After He Files Ethics Complaint Against Nancy Pelosi

Florida congressman and human jello shot Matt Gaetz is trending once again, after filing an ethics complaint against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for ripping up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union address. Gaetz tweeted about the rip heard around the world, saying that Pelosi’s “conduct was beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law (18 USC 2071).”

BREAKING: I’m filing an ethics complaint against @SpeakerPelosi for destroying @realDonaldTrump‘s State of the Union speech. Her conduct was beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law (18 USC 2071). Nobody is above the law. She must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/dXPPWQNtI8 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 6, 2020

To be fair, nobody knows more about law violations than Gaetz. The congressman has crashed impeachment hearings, brought cell phones into Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, and was arrested for drunk driving.

He also had the father of a Parkland victim kicked out of a gun control hearing, which while not illegal, is still a real dick move.

Many have taken Gaetz’s filing of a complaint as peak hypocrisy and a desperate attempt to kiss up to the president, both of which are true. It’s classic Republican hand-wringing over a non-issue while Trump and his administration run rampant with corruption and cruelty. But God forbid a woman tear a piece of paper, am I right?

Many took to Twitter to call out Gaetz, which resulted in #MattGaetzIsATool trending. Here are some of our favorite responses:

BREAKING: Matt Gaetz, who breached a secure room during a classified deposition and backs a president accused of multiple rapes and sexual assaults, just filed an ethics complaint against Nancy Pelosi for tearing up Trump’s lie-filled speech. HAHAHAHA#MattGaetzIsATool — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) February 6, 2020

I’m a Brit so help me out on this

Is Matt Gaetz the one who looks like a failed former child actor who has hit hard times through drink/drugs and is now hanging out of Trump’s anus at every opportunity whilst making a total tool of himself?#MattGaetzIsATool — Andy baker (@Bakes_1) February 6, 2020

#MattGaetzIsATool #MattGaetz

Let’s file this violation, too…

It’s a violation of federal law to falsify a National Weather Service forecast and pass it off as official. 18 U.S. Code § 2074: ( Cornell) pic.twitter.com/bWYmRIcJjp — Angela StJohn (@angelathesaint) February 6, 2020

REMINDER: Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz threatened a witness who was about to testify before Congress because the witness was going to speak the truth about Trump’s crimes. As a result an ethics complaint was filed against Gaetz #MattGaetzIsATool https://t.co/5aWgvzN2sd https://t.co/RfTR3YtQgk — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 6, 2020

People tweeting about Matt Gaetz need to be more fair and show more respect. Saying that #MattGaetzIsATool is incredibly rude and defamatory. Tools are very useful, and as such, it’s insulting to compare them to someone as worthless as Matt Gaetz. — Apathy’s the national disease with no end in sight (@SethFromThe716) February 6, 2020

GOP: Enough with the sham trials! We should be working for the American people! Also GOP: Yes, Your Honor, I am here on behalf of my client, this torn piece of paper, and we would like to prosecute the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/gayOePMFYo — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 6, 2020

It says a lot about the press, the president and America that the speaker tearing up trump’s lies invokes more outrage than Matt Gaetz taking a Holocaust denier as his guest. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 5, 2020

That time we filed a House Ethics Complaint against Matt Gaetz for intimidating a witness and obstructing justice #MattGaetzIsATool https://t.co/KggQexAt03 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 6, 2020

Alert me when @SpeakerPelosi sexually assaults someone, mocks the disabled, tears a child from their parents, pays off a porn star, insults a gold star family, calls nazis fine people, denies science, steals from a charity, or starts a fake university. Until then, take a seat. — Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) February 5, 2020

You seriously have no idea what people are dealing with in their personal lives. So be nice to everyone. Except Matt Gaetz. He’s just a fucking tool.#MattGaetzIsATool — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) February 6, 2020

It may seem silly, but the schadenfreude of #MattGaetzIsATool trending is deeply satisfying after Trump’s acquittal. Let’s enjoy these tiny victories while we can.

