#MattGaetzIsATool Is Trending After He Files Ethics Complaint Against Nancy Pelosi

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 6th, 2020, 12:43 pm
Matt Gaetz holds a stupid press conference surrounded by other white Republicans.

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Florida congressman and human jello shot Matt Gaetz is trending once again, after filing an ethics complaint against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for ripping up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union address. Gaetz tweeted about the rip heard around the world, saying that Pelosi’s “conduct was beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law (18 USC 2071).”

To be fair, nobody knows more about law violations than Gaetz. The congressman has crashed impeachment hearings, brought cell phones into Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, and was arrested for drunk driving.

He also had the father of a Parkland victim kicked out of a gun control hearing, which while not illegal, is still a real dick move.

Many have taken Gaetz’s filing of a complaint as peak hypocrisy and a desperate attempt to kiss up to the president, both of which are true. It’s classic Republican hand-wringing over a non-issue while Trump and his administration run rampant with corruption and cruelty. But God forbid a woman tear a piece of paper, am I right?

Many took to Twitter to call out Gaetz, which resulted in #MattGaetzIsATool trending. Here are some of our favorite responses:

It may seem silly, but the schadenfreude of #MattGaetzIsATool trending is deeply satisfying after Trump’s acquittal. Let’s enjoy these tiny victories while we can.

