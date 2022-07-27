Matt Gaetz’s decision to try to bully a young activist online has been channeled into a fundraiser, raising over $300,000 for abortion rights funds.

Speaking to a group of students at a right-wing event in Tampa, Florida this weekend, Matt Gaetz took some time to mock abortion rights activists, whom he called “just disgusting.”

“Why is it is that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?” he said. “Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious on the inside and out. They’re like 5’2”, 350 pounds, and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortion or I’ll get up and march and protest.’ I’m thinking, march? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade. A few of ‘em need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad.”

Gaetz has made comments like these before. In May, he tweeted, “How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?”

Then, as now, the reaction to his foul comments was overwhelming disgust. One of the many people who called Gaetz out for his recent gross remarks was 19-year-old Texas activist Olivia Julianna, who tweeted, “Its come to my attention that Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile— has said that it’s always the ‘odious.. 5’2 350 pound’ women that ‘nobody wants to impregnate’ who rally for abortion. I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place.”

Its come to my attention that Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile— has said that it’s always the “odious.. 5’2 350 pound” women that “nobody wants to impregnate” who rally for abortion.



I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 24, 2022

In response, Matt Gaetz tweeted out a screenshot of Julianna’s profile picture—a clear attempt to shame her and send his most misogynistic supporters out to harass her, which they did. Since posting his tweet, Gaetz’s reps have tried to claim that he never said anything about Julianna’s weight or appearance, only “leftist media did.” This is a cowardly cop-out, as the intention behind his post, given the context of his recent remarks, was obvious.

A more normal (though still bullying) response would have been to quote-tweet her, rather than just post her picture without context, but he couldn’t exactly do that, could he?

Gee, I wonder why @mattgaetz didn’t include my original tweet in his attack against me… pic.twitter.com/373L2qu2CX — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 25, 2022

In response to Gaetz’s attack on her, Julianna launched a fundraising campaign with Gen-Z for Change to support abortion funds. “In honor of Matt Gaetz publicly body shaming me, I’ll be fundraising for the @genzforchange abortion fund,” she wrote, adding, “Last time I received hate we raised a few thousand dollars. Let’s see if we can do that again!”

Last time I received hate we raised a few thousand dollars. Let’s see if we can do that again! https://t.co/Lr7ki5Hmwz — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 26, 2022

In about 48 hours, she’s raised more than $300,000 for abortion funds and the amount is still rising fast.

WEVE NOW RAISED OVER $300,000!!! — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 27, 2022

In a “special thank you card” Julianna made for Gaetz and posted online, she writes, “Dear Matt, Although your intentions were hateful, your public shaming of my appearance has done nothing but benefit me.” In addition to all the money raised for abortion funds, Julianna says she’s also gained a huge number of followers across her social media platforms from documenting this journey. “Your hateful comments towards me will quite literally help pay for abortion.”

Well @mattgaetz, I have to hand it to you. I didn’t think you cared about us abortion rights activists, but your spotlight on me has helped raise $50K for abortion funds in the last 24 hours! So I made you a special thank you card ❤️

It almost feels like #MattGaetzIsProAbortion pic.twitter.com/sCxGVT4vzz — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 26, 2022

Matt Gaetz obviously only says odious things like these to stir up outrage and get attention. Well, it worked; he got it. Good job, Matt.

Imagine being a racist homophobe and then getting publicly embarrassed by a queer Latin teenager. LOLZ — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 27, 2022

(image: Drew Angerer/GettyImages)

