2021 saw a veritable feast of new Marvel content hit theaters and Disney+, with four feature films and five limited series. And 2022 is poised for even more new releases, as Phase Four continues its run. This year will see the premiere of three new chapters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which pick up where the Disney+ series and Spider-Man: No Way Home left off. There will also be several new series joining the line-up as well. Let’s take a closer look at the Marvel feature films set to debut in 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After playing a pivotal role in No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must work with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as he faces off against the perils of the multiverse and his own evil alter ego. The 28th film of the MCU is helmed by beloved director Sam Raimi (who directed the original Spider-Man trilogy) and written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron (Loki). The film also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez, making her debut as America Chavez. The film debuts May 6, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder

After 2017’s rollicking Thor: Ragnarok reinvented the Norse God as an amiable goofball, fans have been eager to see director Taika Waititi return to the franchise. Waititi directs Love and Thunder, which he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Sweet/Vicious, Someone Great). The film picks up where we last left Hemsworth’s Thor, flying off with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Tessa Thompson will also return as Valkyrie, now the King of New Asgard, and Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Dr. Jane Foster. Love and Thunder will adapt elements from Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor run, which saw Foster pick up Thor’s hammer and take on the powers of Thor, while she receives treatment for cancer.

Newcomers include Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe, who is rumored to be playing Zeus. The Guardians of the Galaxy will be appearing as well, as will Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster. It’s claimed that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will not appear, but we’re holding out hope for some kind of cameo. Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2022’s final MCU film entry is the one we know the least about (and it’s the one that is still currently in production). Director Ryan Coogler returns with a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole (who co-wrote the first film as well). Filming has been delayed due to Letitia Wright’s on-set injury and will resume later this month. Returning for the sequel are Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. Wakanda Forever will also introduce Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) a genius inventor who creates her own suit of armor like Ironman (and will star in her own Disney+ series). Additionally, Emmy winner Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Little is known about the plot of the film, but the sequel will surely address the passing of star Chadwick Boseman and the rise of a new Black Panther. While all signs point to Wright taking on the mantle, it’s still unclear who the next Black Panther will be. And while Marvel decided to retire the character of T’Challa, there is a fan petition asking the studio to reconsider and recast the role. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11, 2022.

