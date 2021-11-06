Few comic book movies are more highly anticipated than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film is a follow-up to 2018’s Black Panther, an Academy Award winning smash hit that earned over $1.3 billion at the box office. But Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death from cancer in 2020 saw director and writer Ryan Coogler take a step back, as he tried to reimagine the sequel without its leading man.

Unfortunately, the film has been hit with a few more setbacks, chief among them the pandemic and the on-set injury of Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the franchise. Wright, who sustained an injury in August during a stunt rig accident.

Wakanda Forever will shut down for the rest of the year and return to filming in 2022. “Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of ‘Black Panther 2’ and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” said Wright’s representatives. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Wright was recently criticized for promoting an anti-vaccine agenda on social media. Wright denies promoting anti-vaxxer beliefs on the set of Wakanda Forever.

Wright’s Shuri is expected to take a more prominent role in the sequel, as she is the heir to the Wakandan throne. There’s no word yet on whether Shuri will become the next Black Panther, but she seems like the obvious choice. She will be joined by Emmy winner Michaela Coel in an undisclosed role, along with Dominique Thorne, who will be introduced as Ironheart/Riri Williams ahead of her own Disney Plus TV series

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release on November 11, 2022.

(via Variety, image: Marvel)

