Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most interesting upcoming MCU films that I know almost nothing about. It has promised to shake things up with Chris Hemsworth’s titular character and actors like Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, and Russell Crowe will be joining the team, directed once again by Taika Waititi. Speaking of Crowe, he has apparently spilled the beans about what character he is going to be playing in this film. So … spoilers I guess.

ZEUS!

The former father of Kal-El will now be the father of demigods and godlings as the Marvel version of the God of Sky in the Greek Pantheon. This leak came from a radio interview Crowe did with Australia’s Joy 94.9 where he said, according to The Direct:

“I’m gonna get on my bicycle. I’m gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15, I shall be Zeus! It’s for Thor. It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about, and I’m going to enjoy it.”

I hope there will be no swans around.

Gods have always been a weird thing in the Marvel comics, in comparison to DC Comics in which the gods are totes real. In the Marvel Comics world, Zeus and all the “Greek/Roman” gods belong to an extra-dimensional race of aliens that are called the Olympians. Zeus himself is a really big deal who has power on a massive cosmic scale beyond those of any other Olympians and is the equal, as Wikipedia explains, of beings such as “Galactus, the Celestials, the Stranger, and Odin,” a.k.a. Thor and Loki’s father, who was played by Anthony Hopkins.

Well, good Daddy Odin is already dead.

We have seen the Celestials before and they will play an even bigger role in The Eternals.

Also per Wikipedia, Marvel’s Zeus has a whole lot of power behind him:

“Zeus possesses the ability to manipulate vast amounts of cosmic and mystical energy for a variety of purposes, including temporary augmentation of his superhuman physical abilities, firing powerful bolts of electrical force energy, changing his shape and size at will, opening and closing inter-dimensional apertures, sending himself and others through these dimensions, creating mountains, granting superhuman abilities and properties to living beings or inanimate objects, and the power to generate great amounts of electrical energy and discharge it as lightning bolts. Zeus can also control the mystical life energies of other Olympian gods, and has removed and restored much of his son Hercules’ divine attributes several times in the past. Zeus possesses limited precognitive abilities that allow him to glimpse various alternate futures. Zeus is also an excellent hand-to-hand combatant, having thousands of years of experience at his disposal, and is virtually invincible in hurling lightning bolts. Zeus wields Olympian weaponry made by Hephaestus from virtually indestructible adamantine, and sometimes rides in a mystical chariot drawn by magical horses capable of flight and traversing the dimensions.”

Since Christian Bale is going to be playing Gorr the God Butcher, it does not bode well for Zeus even if he is played by a Gladiator. And will two thunder Gods who can wield lightning—Zeus and Thor—go head-to-head? Or does Crowe have a small role in the movie, as has been rumored, and perhaps only shows up in flashbacks that have to do with Gorr’s history?

What do you think? Are you excited for the MCU to get even weirder?

