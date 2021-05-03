All the Marvel News From Today’s Phase 4 Sizzle Reel, With First Footage of The Eternals!

Marvel surprised and delighted fans of the MCU with a Phase 4 trailer that contained clips from the journey so far, release dates for the upcoming lineup, and new footage for what’s to come for the next three years. It also came with the feels in the form of a voiceover from Stan Lee, the creator behind so many of these properties, who sadly is no longer with us.

“I love being with people. It’s the most incredible thing in the world. That world may change and evolve. But the one thing that will never change, we’re all part of one big family. That man next to you, he’s your brother. That woman over there, she’s your sister. We’re all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory.”

Personally, I haven’t been this excited for Marvel and any of its movies in ages. But this line-up? Oh, I can get behind this.

I can get behind Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, no matter how I feel about the actress. Natasha’s story has been a long time coming and after everything that her character sacrificed for The Avengers, she should’ve had a movie ages ago—especially if that movie is being directed by Cate Shortland and introduces Floren Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz to the MCU.

I can get behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It has an all-star cast of actors, from Simu Liu to Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina. And it’s set to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for Just Mercy and The Glass Castle. This movie is going to be an iconic moment for Asian representation in the MCU and I can’t wait.

I can get behind the Eternals, which this Phase 4 trailer premiered some of the first footage of the ancient civilization of beings who helped shape the universe as we know it. Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, it stars the likes of Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Kit Haringon, and more.

I can get behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel that we’ve all been wondering about what direction it’s going to go in after the passing of icon Chadwick Boseman. And you know for a fact that it’s going to be a tribute to his work and the legacy that he has left behind, which will be elevated by the cast, crew, and family that carries on in his name.

And I can get behind The Marvels. Because while some are miffed that it’s not called Captain Marvel 2, I’m here for an ensemble cast of female superheroes out to save the world. I’m even more interested in that story if it means we get to see Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani, on the big screen. Also, I’m here for more of Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, in any way, shape, or form!

For a complete line-up of MCU’s Phase 4 movies, check them out below:

Black Widow – July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – September 3, 2021

Eternals – November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022

The Marvels – November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Fantastic 4 – Undated

