The First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Is Here!

Is it wrong that the minute I watched the trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings my only thought was “Holy Sh*t”? This is the first time we’re getting a glimpse of Shang-Chi, and it reminds me of that rush that used to exist for Marvel properties when we were meeting a character on the screen for the first time. It’s that joy of experiencing a new hero together and the thrill therein.

On Simu Liu’s birthday, we have finally gotten a first look at the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!

What I love about the trailer is that it gives us just enough of Shang-Chi’s backstory to rope everyone in (and hopefully inspire audiences to look into Shang-Chi as a character if they don’t know him already). We got a look at Tony Leung as Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father and otherwise known as the Mandarin, and how Shang-Chi was trained as a young child to be a deadly assassin. Counter that with Shang-Chi working as a valet in San Francisco and his insistence that he’s not going to join his father even after getting to live his life for “ten years,” we have a pretty good understanding of how this movie is going to introduce Shang-Chi as a hero.

I personally love the parts of this trailer where he’s living his life with his friends (like Awkwafina) mixed with him still training. Also, that entire bus sequence?! Yes, please! Everything about this trailer just has me incredibly excited. From the training sequences with Shang-Chi as a kid up through this fights with Florian Munteanu’s Razor Fist, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ first trailer feels like a perfect trailer for an origin story, and I just can’t wait.

Twitter has generally been very excited about the upcoming trailer. Between this and the trailer for The Eternals, I don’t know which people have yelled about wanting more. (I’m sure Simu Liu would LOVE if fans had stopped asking him for a trailer.)

And today, they seem to be extremely happy over the first trailer for the film!

GHUUFXDTGVXDFGHVCDDTGHUIKKBVCDSTYGHJHGGHHJBVGGFYFYGUBIH THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/j1FD3Frpoo — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

Cannot wait to see @SimuLiu become the Marvel hero of our dreams! Let’s go!!!! #shangchi https://t.co/gSFaF7ajPB — Qui Nguyen (@qui_writes) April 19, 2021

i want to experience this movie IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/WdCVO1cTYw — trin (@lovelltrin) April 19, 2021

me after watching the #ShangChi trailer and watching that fucking bus fight omgomgomg @SimuLiu pic.twitter.com/ziMCLiKptV — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) April 19, 2021

no thoughts, just simu liu’s reaction to the trailer #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/lUfGFjBvGX — han (@c4psicle) April 19, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters this September 9, and I truly am so excited. This trailer brought life to the hero in a beautiful way, and fans of the character are not disappointed. Also, how long would it take me to be able to do that bus split kick?

