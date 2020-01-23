First Look at Richard Madden in Set Pics From Marvel’s The Eternals. Lord Help Me.

The way Marvel’s The Eternals seems to be getting us excited is by either showing us our favorite boys taking to the skies (or the gym), or just adding more and more cast members to get us hyped—which, I guess, isn’t a bad thing. Though the movie is well underway, scheduled for release later this year, we’ve heard few details about its production, and set pics have been very under wraps.

If we’re not trying to figure out whether Angelina Jolie or Richard Madden are done filming, we’re getting very insightful pictures of Kumail Nanjiani about his training for the film.

The point is, there isn’t much to go off of for The Eternals, so suddenly seeing pictures of Richard Madden flying around with his little gray streak on display? A delightful time for me. I know that I am potentially in the minority here, but Richard Madden has been one of my favorites since his take on Robb Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

My favorite doomed baby, Robb is the kind of character that made me fall in love with Richard Madden despite knowing that I would not get to see him for much on the show. That love has remained, and now that he’s gone from The Bodyguard to Rocketman and now Marvel, I can’t help but join the masses of fans screaming on Twitter about him just FLYING.

Richard Madden filming Eternals pic.twitter.com/qbO7bXK36q — Secrets of Eternals (@EternalsSecrets) January 22, 2020

richard madden accepting roles that allow him to wear black pic.twitter.com/HNMQodUjVp — ! (@falamaddercriss) January 23, 2020

idk why these pics of richard madden as ikaris have me laughing like. he really do be just floating pic.twitter.com/Jlh0L4fvBA — bucky’s hairstylist (@crimsonbucky) January 22, 2020

literally no one: richard madden: pic.twitter.com/VsN1MmRwOu — freya saw 1917 (fan acc) (@rmaddenns) January 22, 2020

KIT HARINGTON AND RICHARD MADDEN TOGETHER AGAIN KIT HARINGTON AND RICHARD MADDEN TOGETHER AGAIN pic.twitter.com/BniiGw5WAW — harman. (@christainbaIe) January 22, 2020

Richard Madden filming #Eternals last night in London! pic.twitter.com/DqQA3kiStZ — Richard Madden News (@richardmupdates) January 22, 2020

Richard Madden as Ikaris on Eternals set pic.twitter.com/zju8Vfqlp4 — Secrets of Eternals (@EternalsSecrets) January 23, 2020

richard madden meeting sebastian stan: pic.twitter.com/NrYhUohCpe — julia (@captdayas) January 16, 2020

The Eternals is set to be released during election week this year, so, you know, it’s what I’m looking forward to in that timeframe.

