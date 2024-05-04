(L-R) Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer close-ups.
Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer to Star in ‘The Death Of Robin Hood’

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: May 4, 2024 06:14 pm

Hollywood has a new pairing, as Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer are set to collaborate in a re-telling of the classic tale of Robin Hood, the upcoming film The Death of Robin Hood.

Michael Sarnoski (A Quiet Place: Day One, Pig) will write and direct, while Aaron Ryder (Arrival, The Prestige) and Andrew Swett are attached as producers under their Ryder Picture Company banner, along with Lyrical Media. Production will begin in February 2025, which gives the movie an estimated release window of late 2026.

The plot is expected to be a far cry from the original story and will follow Robin Hood (Jackman), a battle-scarred warrior, who finds himself at the mercy of a mysterious woman who offers him a second lease at life. The film will have dark undertones, with the titular character grappling with his past actions which involved crime and murder.

Sarnoski’s recent comments to Deadline highlight his excitement for the project:

“It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood. Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”

Deadline

Jackman will next be seen in the upcoming Marvel flick Deadpool & Wolverine, marking his return as fan-favorite character Logan. Jodie Comer is also in demand after breakout roles in Killing Eve and Free Guy. Comer will star in Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later and The Bikeriders, which hits theaters next month. Sarnoski’s highly anticipated prequel A Quiet Place: Day One hits theatres next month as well.

Recent big-budget adaptations of Robin Hood include Otto Bathurst’s 2018 film Robin Hood and the 2010 Ridley Scott flick of the same name. The former starred Taron Edgerton as the title character, with Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, and Jamie Dornan playing supporting roles. The 2010 film had Russell Crowe playing the highly-skilled archer and featured an ensemble cast of Cate Blanchett, William Hurt, Mark Strong, Mark Addy, Oscar Isaac, Danny Huston, and Max Von Sydow.

Both films tanked at the box office, and Sarnoski and team will hope their dark take on the classic tale yields the opposite results.

(featured image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for TIME)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.