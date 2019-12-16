Kumail Nanjiani Made Our Day With an Instagram Thirst Trap and Its Very Honest Caption

Kumail Nanjiani has had a banner couple of years, between shooting into the national superstardom spotlight with Silicon Valley, getting an Oscar nomination for The Big Sick (along with his co-writer/producer and wife Emily Gordon), and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming The Eternals, just to name a few of his recent projects.

He also, it turns out, has gotten incredibly ripped.

Nanjiani shared that post on Instagram Monday morning, while everyone over on Twitter had their day absolutely derailed.

I WAS NOT PREPARED pic.twitter.com/koTNWuS6g0 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 16, 2019

MCU fans: Where are we to acquire thirst memes now that Chris Evans and RDJ are leaving

Kumail: Hold my 8-pack — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) December 16, 2019

My whole day has been thrown off by learning that Kumail Nanjiani is ridiculously jacked now — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) December 16, 2019

This is an assault from Kumail to me, personally, and it is fucking gaslighting that you’re all pretending otherwise. *throws THE BIG SICK screener across the office* *calls mom, heave-sobbing* pic.twitter.com/jkx8Od9koZ — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) December 16, 2019

Kumail Nanjiani won the ‘beginning of the decade vs. end of the decade’ challenge pic.twitter.com/bQ9JclOoYa — crazy spooked asian (@tribranchvo) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Los Angeles comedy fans are all yelling in unison:

Kumail could always get it just FYI for all you newcomers!!! — Matthew D’Ambrosio™️ 🎁☃️ (@drmattdambrosio) December 16, 2019

While we all appreciate Nanjiani being so generous with these thirst shots, we’re even more grateful for the message in his caption. We’ve seen a lot of stars go through this sort of blockbuster body transformation, especially for Marvel movies. But it’s rare that an actor publicly acknowledges just how unrealistic these kinds of results are if you don’t have access to the same resources.

“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he wrote. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

These sorts of circumstances don’t make this kind of intense regimen easy, but they do make it possible. Getting this ripped was basically his (I’m guessing extremely well-paying) job for the better part of a year—and not just that, but it was other people’s job as well. He thanked five different personal trainers in that caption! That’s an incredibly important element of the celebrity fitness fantasy that often gets left out of the story or at least heavily minimized.

ok so yes kumail is absolutely ripped but also his insta caption about just how unrealistic this is for most men is EXTREMELY refreshing pic.twitter.com/Pa0NEFghGf — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 16, 2019

not only is kumail RIPPED (captain america needed a superserum, kumail did not) but he also added that people should keep in mind that he had trainers and nutritionists to help him, which many people can’t easily get so they shouldn’t feel bad about themselves pic.twitter.com/JmClnmsljP — 🥀 (@avengermemes) December 16, 2019

So thank you to Kumail for making our day with these pictures and also being totally realistic about how they came to be.

