Get Ready To Lose Brain Cells Over ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 07:13 pm

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the absurdity of My Deer Friend Nokotan?  You don’t need to understand what’s going on, except that a deer girl and a reformed troublemaker would cross paths and form an unlikely friendship.

If you don’t want to miss out on the silly humor this anime is about to make you experience, save these dates. You can expect the latest episode of My Deer Friend Nokotan to arrive every Sunday, starting July 7, 2024.

Release Schedule

Episode CountRelease Date
1July 7, 2024
2July 14, 2024
3July 21, 2024
4July 28, 2024
5August 4. 2024
6August 11, 2024
7August 18, 2024
8August 25, 2024
9September 1, 2024
10September 8, 2024
11September 15, 2024
12September 22, 2024

Torako may have rebranded herself as a perfect high schooler, but she was formerly a notorious delinquent. The first episode of My Deer Friend Nokotan even referenced Mikey from Tokyo Revengers. Maybe there’s a universe where both Mikey and Torako fought in turf wars.

But this comedy anime is about the friends we meet along the way. Literally, Torako met Noko when her antlers caught on cable wires. How Noko got herself caught up in those wires is hard to imagine. Still, Torako helped Noko out of fear and kindness. What she didn’t expect was that Noko would follow her around as a new transfer student and would even threaten to expose her identity as an ex-hooligan.

Maybe Torako should’ve left Noko hanging there.

