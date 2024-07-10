Are you ready to immerse yourself in the absurdity of My Deer Friend Nokotan? You don’t need to understand what’s going on, except that a deer girl and a reformed troublemaker would cross paths and form an unlikely friendship.

If you don’t want to miss out on the silly humor this anime is about to make you experience, save these dates. You can expect the latest episode of My Deer Friend Nokotan to arrive every Sunday, starting July 7, 2024.

Release Schedule

Episode Count Release Date 1 July 7, 2024 2 July 14, 2024 3 July 21, 2024 4 July 28, 2024 5 August 4. 2024 6 August 11, 2024 7 August 18, 2024 8 August 25, 2024 9 September 1, 2024 10 September 8, 2024 11 September 15, 2024 12 September 22, 2024

Torako may have rebranded herself as a perfect high schooler, but she was formerly a notorious delinquent. The first episode of My Deer Friend Nokotan even referenced Mikey from Tokyo Revengers. Maybe there’s a universe where both Mikey and Torako fought in turf wars.

But this comedy anime is about the friends we meet along the way. Literally, Torako met Noko when her antlers caught on cable wires. How Noko got herself caught up in those wires is hard to imagine. Still, Torako helped Noko out of fear and kindness. What she didn’t expect was that Noko would follow her around as a new transfer student and would even threaten to expose her identity as an ex-hooligan.

Maybe Torako should’ve left Noko hanging there.

