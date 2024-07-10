When Are the ‘Tower of God’ Season 2 English Dub Episodes Coming Out?

Tower of God is officially in its second season, and we can’t wait to see what has become of Bam. Non-Webtoon readers were surprised by the betrayal that had Bam falling off the tower.

Many fans, up to date, are still furious at Rachel. How could she push Bam off the tower? More importantly, why did she do it? No subtitles are needed for anyone else to understand the feeling of shock after that scene. If you don’t have time to watch the new season, then listening to the English dub of Tower of God might help you find the answers you seek.

The English dub of Tower of God season two will most likely come out one week after the episode airs. Crunchyroll has not made any announcements regarding the release of English dub dates so far.

K-Pop girl group NiziU performs “RISE UP”

NiziU’s performance of “Rise Up,” the opening song for Tower of God season two, is upbeat. But the lyrics describe every player’s ascent in the tower. It also shows the contrast between Jyu Viole Grace and Ja Wangnan. One of them just wants to reach the top to find the truth, and the other is a resilient player who wants to rule the tower.

