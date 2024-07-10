‘Elden Ring’ Is Getting a Fan-Made Anime Adaptation!

It seems like every game is getting an adaptation these days, and next on the menu is Elden Ring. That’s right, the action role-playing game is getting adapted, but rather than a live-action epic like The Last of Us or Fallout, it’s going in a different direction: an anime adaptation.

The game, developed by FromSoftware and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, with world-building input from Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin himself, is getting a fan-made adaptation—and let’s just say fan-made projects are getting increasingly more impressive. The anime is being developed by Steins Alter Productions, a production company created by a YouTuber and Compositor known on X as SteinsAlter. They released a short teaser trailer for the upcoming animation, and at 50 seconds its almost one fifth of the final length of the animation itself.

Yep, the anime will only be five minutes long. Though it may not seem like a lot, for a fan-made production to create five minutes of animation is quite a big undertaking. The only question is, how will they fit all the storytelling into five minutes? Well, they obviously aren’t going to be fitting every aspect of the gameplay into five minutes, that’s for sure, but the above teaser already reveals some of the game’s biggest bosses. Audiences can see Malenia, Mohg, Radigon, and Maliketh, the Black Blade, it even hints at the inclusion of Messmer the Impaler.

The anime’s director wants to inform fans that the teaser is not reflective of the final anime and that it’s a work in progress. He also posted on X that there were complications when it came to putting out the teaser that required him to do some last-minute solo comps but that the final product will be much better quality as he is a perfectionist. The anime is set to release around fall, but currently there is no exact date given.

The timing of the anime is a bit of a coincidence given that a movie adaptation for Elden Ring has been rumored this year. George R. R. Martin even weighed in on the speculation, writing on his blog,

Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?

Hmmmm, we see you, George … we see you. Miyazaki also stepped in on the topic stating he is open to the idea, as long as he has very little to do with it. He told The Guardian,

I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example. But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play.

For Elden Ring fans all this content from their favorite franchise coming their way must seem like an absolute blessing. But first, they have to tackle Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

