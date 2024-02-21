Does ‘Marry My Husband’ Have a Happy Ending? Just Keep Watching

I know what you’re asking: Does Marry My Husband have a happy ending? I’ll tell you but (and this should go without saying) …

Spoilers for the webtoon and K-drama Marry My Husband ahead

Webtoon readers already know that Marry My Husband had a happy ending. We expected things to pan out smoothly in the series adaptation, but webtoon readers like myself were distressed by the additional plot twists only found in the K-drama.

But these changes were welcome and added some realistic spice to the story. The introduction of Oh Yura as a cunning villain raised the stakes of the plot. Unlike Minhwan and Sumin, Yura knew how to abuse her power to get what she wanted.

Yura’s character threw many webtoon readers off and made many K-drama viewers think that the drama would not reach a happy ending. Even with Minhwan and Sumin killing each other, Yura was still free to do as she pleased to have Jihyuk. Fortunately, the K-drama Marry My Husband also ended on a happy note. Arguably, it was better than the webtoon ending since the build-up leading to the ending was neatly tied together.

Some characters were given redemption in the K-drama. Gyeong-uk, the sleazy manager from U&K, apologized to Jiwon and regretted his past actions. He even became a big cheerleader for Jihyuk and Jiwon during their wedding, which was a silly and heartwarming touch exclusive only to the K-drama.

If you’re averse to tragedy, then you shouldn’t worry about getting into Marry My Husband’s K-drama and webtoon. For those who are unsure if they should continue with the K-drama, all of you can breathe a sigh of relief and watch the sixteenth episode at ease. Just trust Jiwon and Jihyuk, because this is their second chance at life. They’re not going to let anyone get in the way of their happiness again.

