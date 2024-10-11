Lilia’s cryptic comments are finally making sense on ‘Agatha All Along’

Well, Agatha All Along’s latest episode, “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power,” was shocking on several levels.

Major spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 5 lie ahead.

One of the biggest and most tragic surprises of the episode came in the form of poor Alice’s (Ali Ahn) demise. Though her death was a huge twist in the episode, fans have noted how, in retrospect, we should have seen it coming.

When one of the witches in your coven can see the future, it’s hard to avoid gaining some futuristic insight. In Agatha’s coven, that witch comes in the form of Lilia Calderu, played by the incredible Patti LuPone. Lilia can see the future, but it isn’t an exact science, and the visions don’t always appear to her in the right order. Often, Lilia doesn’t even fully remember the vision she just had, but some eagle-eyed fans believe they have connected the dots.

Throughout the season, Lilia has made seemingly random comments at inopportune and confusing moments. What she says doesn’t make any sense, and the other witches don’t seem to be paying that much attention to her either, because what she says is cryptic and lacking context. Along with blurting out tarot cards that appear to align with each character, Lilia has also said aloud what appears to be half a thought, disjointed from its other half. Now that we have the gift of hindsight, however, fans are beginning to piece together some of these thoughts, and believe that Lilia was trying to warn Alice.

A possible warning?

Fans have taken to social media to pull together some of these sentences. One clip from episode 3, “Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials,” included Lilia exclaiming, “Try to save Agatha!” whilst another clip from episode 4, “If I Can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You,” saw her say, “Alice, don’t.” It would appear that she said the first half of the sentence after she said the second half, but hey, when predicting the future, seeing things chronologically can be tough.

Lilia's premonitions were actually a warning for Alice to not try and save Agatha this whole time omg it was right under our nose, that's such good foreshadowing pic.twitter.com/ZsTsXQPwPE — Jack (-_•) ? (@captaincupkicks) October 10, 2024

If these two sentences do match up, then it would seem that, sadly, Lilia didn’t time her warning right.

Some viewers are also pointing out other out-of-context things Lilia has said that may hint at what’s to come. One fan theory is that the entirety of the witch’s trial is a vision Lilia is having, though I personally hope that’s not the case.

i'm so intrigued by the "I hated this the first time", what if all of this was Agatha/Billy's fake vision and they're living through an illusion time loop but Lilia when she activated her power can bypass that which lead to the quote? — lilletblancz (@lilletblancz) October 10, 2024

The writing on the show has been great so far, and if that trend continues in future episodes, I have a feeling all will be revealed and all of Lilia’s outbursts will finally make sense. Please, let it be so!

