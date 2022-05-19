Director-sibling duo Fiona Nova and Pier Paolo Piccoli Jr. launched a Kickstarter this month for their next 20-minute Je T’aime, Julie. Described as “an unconventional love story between Julie and Manon in the late 17th century Versailles,” this film will shoot on location in France and will be loosely be based on one of the most scandalous women in the French court. In addition to Kickstarter backers, iFilmFrance will produce, with Joe Simon coming on as the cinematographer and director of photography. With a current goal of at least $95,000, the Kickstarter says,

JE T’AIME, JULIE is an action, psychological, dramatic short film based on the real-life chronicles of Julie d’Aubigny. Set in the south of France during the late 17th Century, the story follows our protagonist, Julie, a strong-willed 18-year-old woman who has forcefully been separated from the love of her life, Manon. This period piece explores Julie’s character and what she’s willing to do to be reunited with her lover, who is now a novice at a convent.

Nova also gives background on the real Julie d’Aubigny. Also known as Mademoiselle Maupin, Julie was the daughter of the secretary to King Louis XIV. She was known at the time (we’re talking late 1600s) for talking back to men, womanizing, cross-dressing on occasion, and getting into sword fights. Even more radical at the time than you’d expect, Julie was an accomplished opera singer. (The public equated women performing on stage with sex work until the 1900s. Even still today, women performers aren’t always treated with respect.)

Why France, why this story

Nova and Piccoli grew up in both France and NYC in a trilingual household (Italian, French, and English), with a French African mother and Italian father. On the Always Open Rooster Teeth Podcast, Nova has spoken about how their first language is French. Before working for Rooster Teeth and, later, G4TV, Nova hosted the 2018 Overwatch World Cup game between France and Canada. If translating wasn’t already challenging enough, try during a live, high-stakes e-sports event.

Aside from cultural upbringing, Nova has continued to be an outspoken voice in the gaming and online space for diversity, particularly regarding race and sexuality. In the Kickstarter for Je t’aime, Julie, Nova explained:

This project specifically is meaningful to me because as someone whose part of the LGBTQ+ community, I resonate with the character of Julie very, very much. The confidence she has to be herself. The dilemma she’ll be facing and, in general, just having a very diverse cast and crew is another step closer to having great representation in present day media. And what’s fun, is the story goes against the traditional romantic story telling that you see everywhere. It’s new. It’s fresh. It’s gay.

It’s sunday, and I haven’t posted about my kickstarter in more than 24 hours so here’s a reminder that I have a kickstarter for my short film about a gay woman saving the love of her life from a convent by starting a fire 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/tXyEEQGFoz — Fiona Nova (@FionaNova) May 15, 2022

Nova and Piccoli have probably done several small projects together as siblings interested in film. However, they’ve also completed large-scale projects like short films before. Early this year, they released their co-directed thriller, The Laundromat off Malibu. Written by Piccoli, this Austin-shot movie also started as a modest but successful Kickstarter last year.

The goal is to fund this project with at least $95,000 raised to pay for all expenses adequately. If you’re so inclined, you can Join the fundraiser here.

