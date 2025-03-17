‘Kaiju No. 8’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

Kaiju No. 8 ended with Kafka Hibino’s biggest secret getting exposed. Nearly one year after the first season, Kafka and the rest of the Kaiju Defense Force will finally be returning for a second season.

*Spoilers for Kaiju No. 8 ahead.*

Many were charmed by Kafka as an unconventional shonen protagonist. Now, fans are waiting for Kaiju No. 8 season 2 just to know what else is in store for Kafka. He had to reveal his identity as a kaiju hybrid to save his comrades. Now, he must prove that he is no threat to humanity, despite being possessed by a kaiju. The fears aren’t unwarranted—this is probably not the first time you’ve seen a shonen protagonist become something he vowed to destroy. Nevertheless, it’s evident that Kafka is still in control of himself.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2′ release window, confirmed

The official Kaiju No. 8 X account announced in December 2024 that the second season will start airing in July 2025. Although season two has been confirmed, there is no specific release date for the anime yet. There were at least twelve episodes during season one, so it’s highly likely for the second season to come out with more or less the same amount. If that follows, then season two is expected to run from July to September 2025.

What happens in Kaiju No. 8 season 2’s plot?

Season two of Kaiju No. 8 will pick up from the Kaiju Weapon Arc and all the way through the Compatible User Arc if the anime doesn’t deviate from the manga. These arcs cover chapters 40 to 68 of the story.

Kaiju No. 9 is still alive and has taken a new human host. It was already revealed that it wants to capture a live officer, essentially, for research purposes. As terrifying as its abilities are, perhaps the more concerning issue with this kaiju is its aptitude to plot against humans. Nevertheless, expect him to be a major player in the upcoming season. Who knows? This kaiju might take the form of someone you least expect.

Similarly, Kafka himself is still understanding the full extent of his kaiju form. While he spent the entire first season learning to manipulate his abilities, anything is possible. After all, Kafka is the only known human who has successfully coexisted with a kaiju in one body.

Who’s in Kaiju No. 8 season 2’s cast?

There have been no announcements regarding voice actor changes for the second season. We can expect the main cast to reprise their roles for both the English and Japanese dubs of the anime.

Character English Voice Actor Japanese Voice Actor Kafka Hibino Nazeeh Tarsha Masaya Fukunishi Kafka Hibino (younger)

Alexis Tipton Megumi Han Reno Ichikawa Adam McArthur Wataru Katō Kikoru Shinomiya Abigail Blythe Fairouz Ai Isao Shinomiya

Christopher Wehkamp Tessho Genda Mina Ashiro Katelyn Barr Asami Seto Sōshirō Hoshina Landon McDonald Kengo Kawanishi Tae Nakanoshima Ryō Ikaruga Mutsumi Tamura Ryō Ikaruga Zac Loera Makoto Furukawa Iharu Furuhashi Ben Stegmair Yūki Shin Haruichi Izumo Howard Wang Keisuke Kōmoto Aoi Kaguragi Jonah Scott Shunsuke Takeuchi Akari Minase Monica Flatley Nene Hieda Hakua Igarashi Molly Searcy Mayuko Kazama Konomi Okonogi Celeste Perez Sayaka Senbongi Kaiju No. 9 Alejandro Saab Hiroyuki Yoshino/Tomokazu Sugita Kaiju No. 10 Brent Mukai Kenta Miyake

