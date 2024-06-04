Hoshina training late at night from Kaiju No. 8
Kafka Got the Promotion of His Dreams, so What's Next in Kaiju No. 8, Episode 9?

Published: Jun 4, 2024

Kafka from Kaiju No. 8 is now a full-fledged officer of the Kaiju Defense Force. This promotion didn’t happen for the reasons we thought it would, though. He wasn’t promoted because his comrades found out he was a powerful Kaiju, but because Hoshina observed Kafka’s hard work on the sidelines.

Let’s all collectively ignore how Hoshina was the one who almost killed Kafka in their fight. Did Hoshina not notice that Kafka and Kaiju No. 8 are one and the same? Or was Kafka promoted so that he could be observed by Hoshina? We won’t have the answer to this anytime soon, since Kaiju No. 8 is nearing the end of its run.

Episode nine of Kaiju No. 8 will be available on June 8, 2024, at Crunchyroll.

The Appearance of Kaiju No. 10

Tracking down Kaiju No. 8 should be the least of the Kaiju Defense Force’s priorities. Kaiju No. 9 has escaped and is confirmed to be taking on a human form. Is this what happens when a kaiju gains its own consciousness? Kaiju No. 9 doesn’t seem to be a real human. It’s able to switch human bodies, but it takes time to stabilize in one.

We won’t see more of Kaiju No. 9 soon, but Kaiju No. 10 was seen in the last episode up in the air. They look menacing, for sure, but it won’t be anything Kafka can’t handle. That’s if Kafka can keep his secret a little longer.

