Kafka and Mina Are Becoming Desperate in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Chapter 111

Chapter 110 of Kaiju No. 8 has had longtime readers in tears. The team-up we’ve been dreaming of since the first chapter is finally happening. Anime-only watchers, prepare yourselves for sobbing.

Kafka and Mina have set their differences aside to fight the biggest threat to humanity, Kaiju No. 9. These two have also been hoping to fight beside each other as allies, but it took Kafka a long time to get to Mina’s level. But even with this iconic duo fighting as a team, Kaiju No. 9 proves itself to be a formidable threat.

Is there any hope for them to subdue Kaiju No. 9? Chapter 111 of Kaiju No. 8 will be available on July 18, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET. You can read the latest chapters of the manga at Viz!

Kafka has one more trick up his sleeve

I’m sorry Kaiju no 8 I was unfamiliar with your game pic.twitter.com/EOON1ySRUl — Bam²⁵ (@The25thNigga) July 10, 2024

We’ve gotten a hopeful team-up with Mina and Kafka. They’re giving their all, and none of the Kaiju Defense Force has seen either perform at this level of combat before. But Mina just got knocked down by Kaiju No. 9. The battle is getting desperate, and it seems that Kaiju No. 9 and Kaiju No. 2 still have some hidden tricks that nobody else has seen before.

Luckily, Kafka also has a special move that he’s been hiding from everyone else. There may be a good reason why he treats it as a last resort. It might make Kafka more powerful than he already is, at the cost of his control over his own body. It’s risky, but Kafka doesn’t have a lot of tools left at his disposal.

