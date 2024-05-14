‘Kaiju No. 8’: Here’s When To Expect Chapter 108

Kaiju No. 8 is the latest manga to get the anime treatment, with the first season currently underway. The manga is still ongoing, with our protagonists duking it out against the main antagonist, No. 9. The battle is getting fierce, and all our heroes are giving one hundred percent, but will it be enough?

Kaiju No. 8 is set in a world where kaiju (monsters) appear across Japan on a near-regular basis. The Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force has been created to take them down, whenever and wherever they appear. The current poster soldier for the Force is Mina Ashiro, a young woman whose skills and strength are admired by all, particularly Kafka Hibino, her childhood friend who once promised to stand by her side, but has only managed to make it to the clean-up crew. That is until after encountering a kaiju, Kafka is transformed into one himself, an extremely powerful kaiju given the name No. 8.

In the current arc of the manga, The Last Wave Arc, the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force is fighting tooth and nail against No. 9 and his creations as the stakes have been raised to near-impossible levels. Mina has already lost against No. 9 and would have been killed if Kafka had not intervened. Now, No. 9 and Kafka as No. 8 are fighting each other one on one using squadron techniques. The last released chapter, chapter 106, ended with Kafka pulling out a new technique: Troop Style Hand-to-Hand Combat: Third Form Alternative – Dual Aspect Strike. The blow left No. 9 shocked, though we don’t yet know just how much damage it landed.

(Production I.G)

Chapter 108 release date

Assuming there are no delays, chapter 108 should be released on June 6, 2024. The manga releases new chapters every two weeks and with chapter 107 now set for release on May 23, we expect to see chapter 108 two weeks later, on June 6. We initially thought chapter 107 would be released on May 10, but we were instead given a compilation chapter, resulting in a slight delay.

Both will be available to read on VIZ Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Fans should read it while they can as older chapters eventually disappear behind a paywall that only VIZ Premium members can access. Chapter 108 should be uploaded in the morning when VIZ Media tends to add updates. Otherwise, check back on the site at 5 PM (PT) or 8 PM (ET).

