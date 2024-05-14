Kafka Hibino as Kaiju No. 8
(Crunchyroll)
‘Kaiju No. 8’: Here’s When To Expect Chapter 108

We're psyched for the continuation of The Last Wave Arc.
Laura Pollacco
Published: May 14, 2024 10:49 am

Kaiju No. 8 is the latest manga to get the anime treatment, with the first season currently underway. The manga is still ongoing, with our protagonists duking it out against the main antagonist, No. 9. The battle is getting fierce, and all our heroes are giving one hundred percent, but will it be enough?

Kaiju No. 8 is set in a world where kaiju (monsters) appear across Japan on a near-regular basis. The Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force has been created to take them down, whenever and wherever they appear. The current poster soldier for the Force is Mina Ashiro, a young woman whose skills and strength are admired by all, particularly Kafka Hibino, her childhood friend who once promised to stand by her side, but has only managed to make it to the clean-up crew. That is until after encountering a kaiju, Kafka is transformed into one himself, an extremely powerful kaiju given the name No. 8.

In the current arc of the manga, The Last Wave Arc, the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force is fighting tooth and nail against No. 9 and his creations as the stakes have been raised to near-impossible levels. Mina has already lost against No. 9 and would have been killed if Kafka had not intervened. Now, No. 9 and Kafka as No. 8 are fighting each other one on one using squadron techniques. The last released chapter, chapter 106, ended with Kafka pulling out a new technique: Troop Style Hand-to-Hand Combat: Third Form Alternative – Dual Aspect Strike. The blow left No. 9 shocked, though we don’t yet know just how much damage it landed.

Kaiju No. 8 anime shot
(Production I.G)

Chapter 108 release date

Assuming there are no delays, chapter 108 should be released on June 6, 2024. The manga releases new chapters every two weeks and with chapter 107 now set for release on May 23, we expect to see chapter 108 two weeks later, on June 6. We initially thought chapter 107 would be released on May 10, but we were instead given a compilation chapter, resulting in a slight delay.

Both will be available to read on VIZ Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Fans should read it while they can as older chapters eventually disappear behind a paywall that only VIZ Premium members can access. Chapter 108 should be uploaded in the morning when VIZ Media tends to add updates. Otherwise, check back on the site at 5 PM (PT) or 8 PM (ET).

Read Article Will ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Chapter 107 Keep the Action Going?
Kaiju No. 8 anime shot
Category: Comics
Comics
Will ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Chapter 107 Keep the Action Going?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Has Fans Cheering His Latest Updates
The bright eyed boy Gon Freecss looking happily into the camera in "Hunter X Hunter"
Category: Comics
Comics
‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Has Fans Cheering His Latest Updates
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 6, 2024
Read Article We’re Going to Have to Wait a Bit Longer for ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1114
Color spread from One Piece chapter 1113
Category: Comics
Comics
We’re Going to Have to Wait a Bit Longer for ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1114
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Time To Retraumatize Myself With the ‘Berserk’ Deluxe Volumes!
Guts from 'Berserk'
Category: Comics
Comics
Time To Retraumatize Myself With the ‘Berserk’ Deluxe Volumes!
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Get a Sneak Peek at ‘DC PRIDE 2024’s Queer Anthology
DC Pride 2024 variant cover by David Talaski shows various queer superheroes enjoying a day at the beach.
Category: Comics
Comics
Get a Sneak Peek at ‘DC PRIDE 2024’s Queer Anthology
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 25, 2024
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.