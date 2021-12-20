This last weekend was Jump Festa, an annual event sponsored by Shueisha, the publisher behind Shonen Jump and other “Jump” publications. What this means is that anime fans were treated to a weekend full of announcements about their favorite series, some that we knew were coming, some that were a complete surprise, and some that fans have been anticipating for years.

While we don’t know official airdates for a lot of these series, or which streaming services to pledge our dollars to, we do know that they’re coming, a lot of them look dope as hell. 2022 is set to be yet another year where anime fans stay winning (if 2021’s lineup is any indication, and yes, I’m still trying to make sense of a “best of 2021” list when there are SO MANY CHOICES).

This article will list the series that I’m personally excited about. Along with my picks will be a series description and whatever information we know about the anime so far.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc

Summary: According to Collider, “It follows what happens when the Shinigami of Soul Society and the Wandenreich, a group of Quincy led by Yhwach, come head to head after the latter makes a declaration of war which ominously goes as follows: ‘Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.’ History which has been kept secret for generations will be unveiled and Ichigo and the Shinigami’s final battle will begin.

Release date: October 2022

Where to watch: Not sure yet

Fangirl response: I will fully admit to not going here. I watched a couple of episodes of Bleach back in the day and did enjoy what I saw, but ended up getting swept into other anime series that were airing at the time. However, this trailer is REALLY exciting and makes me wanna go back and watch the series again to get ready for this highly anticipated arc.

Has it REALLY been nearly a decade for Bleach fans? As an X/1999 fan, I feel you.

SPY x FAMILY (part one)

Summary: According to its manga summary, “Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

Release date: April 2022

Where to watch: Crunchyroll!

Fangirl response: I’ve been excited for this since the announcement and look forward to seeing this spy-themed fake family trope (along with Anya’s delightful facial expressions) turned into an anime series. I shall be waiting for fanart and cosplay this April.

Optional bonus content: Check out my review of the first volume manga to get a feel for what to expect.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie

Summary: Many thanks to Twitter user @DBSChronicles for the summary! “The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”

Release date: April 22, 2022, in Japan (but let’s be honest, we know it’ll show up in theaters in the U.S. at some point)

Where to watch: Theaters in Japan (for now)

Fangirl response: Our Princess Weekes has already shared her thoughts on the upcoming movie based on the new image where Gohan was front and center. Speaking of Gohan, I didn’t realize I needed to see adult Gohan in his Piccolo look, wearing glasses, and taking on Androids. I also didn’t realize I needed to see him fling those glasses off like Superman when going Super Saiyan. I wholeheartedly embrace Dragon Ball Clark Kent.

That aside, I’m wondering how this will play out since the Androids think they’re heroes.

Chainsaw Man

Summary: According to its manga summary, “Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man — Chainsaw Man!”

Release date: 2022

Where to watch: Not sure yet

Fangirl response: I came into Chainsaw Man late but when I got there? PHEW! This can very well be one of the most bonkers, brutal, and unique anime of 2022 based on it having source material where a guy LITERALLY turns into a human chainsaw and is satisfied with receiving the bare necessities we definitely take for granted. I’m looking forward to the series and the inevitable merchandise it brings me.

Optional bonus content: Check out my review of the first volume manga to get a feel for what to expect.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Summary: According to its manga summary, “Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious assassins ever to come out of the ninja village of Iwagakure. He’s ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. He has only one hope — in order to earn his freedom, he must travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal. Failure is not an option. On this island, heaven and hell are just a hair’s breadth away.”

Release date: Not sure yet, just announced

Where to watch: Not sure yet

Fangirl response: I was today years old when I learned about this series but the trailer is so visually appealing, with monstrous-looking creatures being obliterated by some cool-looking characters. The premise also sounds interesting and could, maybe, give me my Jujutsu Kaisen fix until a second season is announced.

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Movie

Summary: According to its manga summary, “Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?”

Release date: December 24, 2021, in Japan (hopefully in theaters in the U.S. in 2022)

Where to watch: Theaters in Japan (for now)

Fangirl response: YUTA OKKOTSU!!! Voiced by MEGUMI OGATA!!! Also, the horror show visuals of Rika, the fluid animation of Maki being a total badass, seeing Geto in action, there is just SO MUCH TO BE EXCITED ABOUT!

Optional bonus content: If you don’t mind A TON OF SPOILERS you can check out my review of the manga. If you don’t want any spoilers and just want me fangirling more about the movie, you can check out my breakdown of the previous trailer here.

My Hero Academia Season 6

Summary: No official summary yet, but as someone who reads the manga, this season will begin the Paranormal Liberation War arc which takes place after the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army join forces (the end of season 5). This season will show a huge collaboration of heroes coming together to face the villains, and Deku and Shigaraki will face off for the first time.

Release date: Fall 2022

Where to watch: Not sure yet, but probably Funimation and Crunchyroll, as always

Fangirl response: This season could, potentially, be the biggest season that My Hero Academia has ever had, as everyone prepares to go to war against the villains. There is so much that happens in the manga during this arc and if it’s done well, then My Hero Academia could have one of the best seasons of anime in Fall 2022.

Optional bonus content: If you don’t mind A TON OF SPOILERS (if you aren’t caught up on the manga) you can check out my thoughts on how far I HOPE the sixth season goes.

Tokyo Revengers “Christmas Conflict Arc”

Summary: No official summary yet, was just announced (and honestly I don’t want to write one because it’ll spoil it, there’s a reason why the announcement trailer shows no new footage)

Release date: Not sure yet, was just announced

Where to watch: Not sure yet, but probably Crunchyroll, which is where season 1 streamed

Fangirl response: MORE TOKYO REVENGERS! MORE REASONS TO CRY MYSELF TO SLEEP AT NIGHT! Seriously, after the major cliffhanger of the first season, I was hoping we’d get a second season, and I’m so glad that the announcement trailer was just a recap of events so anime-only fans can wonder what comes next.

Optional bonus content: Check out my recap on how the first season of the anime ended and start trying to figure out where we go from here.

Summer Time Rendering

Summary: According to Anime News Network, “Upon hearing of Ushio’s death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend’s family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface, something strange is brewing on the island.”

Release date: April 2022

Where to watch: Not sure yet

Fangirl response: I’m extremely curious about this series because of how it went from “cute slice of life vibes” to Doki Doki Literature Club in just a few seconds. I’m a sucker for horror themes seeping into what looks to be a cute, wholesome story.

Futsal Boys!!!!!

Summary: According to Anime News Network, “The franchise’s story is set in a world over a decade after futsal has skyrocketed in global popularity. Protagonist Haru Yamato watches the championship of the U-18 world cup and is inspired by a Japanese player named Tokinari Tennōji. He joins the Koyo Academy High School’s futsal team with the goal of becoming a player like Tennōji. There, he finds friends, and together they face their rivals.”

Release date: January 9, 2022

Where to watch: Not sure yet

Fangirl response: It’s a sports anime. I was doomed to watch this from the start.

Akudama Drive announcement?!

Akudama Drive anime, an “important announcement” will be made on December 24th! 💫 ✨More: https://t.co/iEh4cb1QKJ pic.twitter.com/7PJaYGo98D — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 17, 2021

Series summary: Many years ago, a Great Civil War ravaged Japan, leaving the country fragmented between two regions: Kansai and Kanto. In Kansai, a group of six Akudama carry out missions given to them by a mysterious black cat, while evading the police. But a dangerous journey is about to unfold when a civilian girl becomes twisted into the Akudama’s way of life and witnesses their criminal drives.

Where to watch: Over at Funimation.

Fangirl response: Not sure what the announcement will be since the anime series (which is fantastic, btw) had an ending where it feels like there’s nothing left to be done, but I guess we’ll see what the announcement is this week!

ODD TAXI announcement?!

Series summary: This town should look familiar, but suddenly, it’s not. The taxi driver Odokawa lives a very mundane life. He has no family, doesn’t really hang out with others, and he’s an oddball who is narrow-minded and doesn’t talk much. The only people he can call his friends are his doctor, Gouriki, and his classmate from high school, Kakibana. All of his patrons seem to be slightly odd themselves. The college student who wants to be noticed online, Kabasawa. A nurse with secrets, Shirakawa. A comedy duo, the Homosapiens… All these mundane conversations somehow lead to a girl who’s gone missing.

Where to watch: Over at Crunchyroll.

Fangirl response: Again, not sure what the announcement will be since this really feels like a one-and-done anime series, but I LOVE ODD TAXI so much and really want more people to get into it, so maybe this announcement will do that.

–

What anime announcements got you excited during Jump Festa, more importantly, will there ever be enough time to watch ALL of them?

(Image: Shueisha)

