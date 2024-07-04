Happy Birthday to the Most Important Piece of History

Today is an important day. July 4th ushers in plenty of Americans heading to cook-outs and spending the day in the sun. Many are celebrating historical events and joining together to watch fireworks. I am going to pretend it is for another important moment in our collective past.

Recommended Videos

Every year, we make jokes about Steve Rogers, we salute America’s ass, or we just chant “USA USA” whenever we are all together. But many of us are learning about an important fact.

Sure, America is celebrating her birthday but the more important holiday today is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Caesar Salad. And if we are being honest, that is honestly the best news. Nothing quite hits like a Caesar Salad and so if that means the fireworks that are going off are for the best salad around, that’s fine by me. I salute you, you romaine lettuce goodness.

Caesar Salad turns 100. pic.twitter.com/bRblM1Cv24 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 4, 2024

She looks so good for her age. According to Po0 Crave (very credible source), Caesar Salad has some great advice for getting to 100. When asked what is the key to looking good at her age, she told the “outlet” her routine. “One pack of Marlboro Reds a week, no more.. no less. Sex, everyday. Staying drama free, and knowing your worth.”

Caesar Salad gives tips on living to be 100:



“One pack of Marlboro Reds a week, no more.. no less. Sex, everyday. Staying drama free, and knowing your worth.” pic.twitter.com/6TlPHXh9CP — Poo Crave (@Poo_Crave) July 4, 2024

America is celebrating this iconic day the only way we know how: By ignoring the actual holiday to praise how good a Caesar salad is.

Me celebrating the Caesar salad turning 100 today pic.twitter.com/YiY0ZXuIMz — ? (@heyjaeee) July 4, 2024

And really, can you blame us?

Caesar Salad stuns in birthday photo https://t.co/fGIvU6dy7I — Benedict Townsend ? (@BenedictTown) July 4, 2024

It is honestly a gift from us Italians. You’re welcome.

Italians invented the Caesar Salad on July 4th, ain't nobody more patriotic than us. pic.twitter.com/s4cFW3jOBd — Paulie Gualtieri Has Opinions (@PauliesOpinions) July 4, 2024

There is nothing quite as good as a Caesar salad in the summer

I love a good Caesar salad. They’re refreshing, crisp, and I could probably eat them every day of my life. I don’t understand why Caesar salads are not the go-to 4th of July treat but whatever. We celebrate hot dogs when we could be giving this queen her flowers.

happy 100th birthday caesar salad!! may we all celebrate this day by stabbing a politician — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) July 4, 2024

So if you’re not really into the patriotic spirit (I don’t blame you) or if you are not even an American, why not celebrate Caesar salad on July the 4th? She has given us so much joy throughout the years and it is only right that we give her the praise she rightfully deserves!

This is for you queen. Have a wonderful 100th birthday.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy