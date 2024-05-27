‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Is Definitely Not an All-Ages Anime

Jujutsu Kaisen boasts a gritty story that could make even adults cry. We’ve seen a lot of death and destruction in the past seasons of the anime, making it unsafe for many kids to watch on their own.

Recommended Videos

Officially, the anime is rated TV-14 by Funimation but generally rated TV-MA by everyone else. Nobody under the age of 16 should be watching a story that involves men being brutally blown to bits by evil spirits. But how come other anime shonen staples like Naruto Shippuden are rated for ages 12 and above? It has a broader audience, full of younger people, despite its dark themes.

Unlike some shonen staples, Jujutsu Kaisen’s violence is explicit. Although there’s little to no nudity found in the anime or manga, the battles are bloody, and the deaths are outright. We’ve seen it all, from teenagers getting shot and hacked to witnessing civilians getting killed en masse because of all the evil spirits involved.

What's your favorite moment in JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 "Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc"?



✨More: https://t.co/c3aX8253Rf pic.twitter.com/pYmw1K9s12 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) August 5, 2023

The first season is less brutal

Some viewers may be taken a bit off guard as the series progresses because Jujutsu Kaisen season one isn’t as violent. It’s suitable for younger teens age 14 and above, since it’s notably less destructive in comparison to its sequel. It does feature Yuji Itadori, the main character of the series, getting killed by Sukuna. His heart is literally ripped from his chest, but he’s revived anyway. But if that’s a scene you wouldn’t want your younger teen to watch, then it would be best to avoid the fifth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season one.

Better yet, you can watch it with them so you can all cry on the couch. For such a brutal anime, Jujutsu Kaisen is still a story about strong people who tirelessly fight for all they hold dear. The only tragedy is that, despite their strength, they repeatedly fail in their attempts to keep the ones that they love and care for safe.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more