Gojo Satoru in the Hidden Inventory Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
(MAPPA)
Category:
Anime

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Is Definitely Not an All-Ages Anime

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 27, 2024 12:00 pm

Jujutsu Kaisen boasts a gritty story that could make even adults cry. We’ve seen a lot of death and destruction in the past seasons of the anime, making it unsafe for many kids to watch on their own.

Recommended Videos

Officially, the anime is rated TV-14 by Funimation but generally rated TV-MA by everyone else. Nobody under the age of 16 should be watching a story that involves men being brutally blown to bits by evil spirits. But how come other anime shonen staples like Naruto Shippuden are rated for ages 12 and above? It has a broader audience, full of younger people, despite its dark themes.

Unlike some shonen staples, Jujutsu Kaisen’s violence is explicit. Although there’s little to no nudity found in the anime or manga, the battles are bloody, and the deaths are outright. We’ve seen it all, from teenagers getting shot and hacked to witnessing civilians getting killed en masse because of all the evil spirits involved.

The first season is less brutal

Some viewers may be taken a bit off guard as the series progresses because Jujutsu Kaisen season one isn’t as violent. It’s suitable for younger teens age 14 and above, since it’s notably less destructive in comparison to its sequel. It does feature Yuji Itadori, the main character of the series, getting killed by Sukuna. His heart is literally ripped from his chest, but he’s revived anyway. But if that’s a scene you wouldn’t want your younger teen to watch, then it would be best to avoid the fifth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season one.

Better yet, you can watch it with them so you can all cry on the couch. For such a brutal anime, Jujutsu Kaisen is still a story about strong people who tirelessly fight for all they hold dear. The only tragedy is that, despite their strength, they repeatedly fail in their attempts to keep the ones that they love and care for safe.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 4 Gives the UA Traitor a Second Chance
Aoyama Yuga revealed as the UA Traitor from My Hero Academia Season 7
Category: Anime
Anime
‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 4 Gives the UA Traitor a Second Chance
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 26, 2024
Read Article The Best My Hero Academia Ships, Ranked
Ochako and Tsuyo eating snacks and smiling in "My Hero Academia"
Category: Anime
Anime
The Best My Hero Academia Ships, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 26, 2024
Read Article Is There a ‘Haikyuu!!’ Season 1 English Dub on Crunchyroll?
Shoyo Hinata from the Haikyuu movie Battle of the Garbage Dump
Category: Anime
Anime
Is There a ‘Haikyuu!!’ Season 1 English Dub on Crunchyroll?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 25, 2024
Read Article Meet Your ‘My Hero Academia’ Zodiac Sign Match
Momo Yaoyorozu gives bombastic side eye in "My Hero Academia"
Category: Anime
Anime
Meet Your ‘My Hero Academia’ Zodiac Sign Match
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 25, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Rom-Com Anime, Ranked
10 Best Rom-Com Anime, Ranked
Category: Anime
Anime
10 Best Rom-Com Anime, Ranked
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez May 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 4 Gives the UA Traitor a Second Chance
Aoyama Yuga revealed as the UA Traitor from My Hero Academia Season 7
Category: Anime
Anime
‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 4 Gives the UA Traitor a Second Chance
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 26, 2024
Read Article The Best My Hero Academia Ships, Ranked
Ochako and Tsuyo eating snacks and smiling in "My Hero Academia"
Category: Anime
Anime
The Best My Hero Academia Ships, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 26, 2024
Read Article Is There a ‘Haikyuu!!’ Season 1 English Dub on Crunchyroll?
Shoyo Hinata from the Haikyuu movie Battle of the Garbage Dump
Category: Anime
Anime
Is There a ‘Haikyuu!!’ Season 1 English Dub on Crunchyroll?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 25, 2024
Read Article Meet Your ‘My Hero Academia’ Zodiac Sign Match
Momo Yaoyorozu gives bombastic side eye in "My Hero Academia"
Category: Anime
Anime
Meet Your ‘My Hero Academia’ Zodiac Sign Match
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 25, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Rom-Com Anime, Ranked
10 Best Rom-Com Anime, Ranked
Category: Anime
Anime
10 Best Rom-Com Anime, Ranked
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez May 25, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.