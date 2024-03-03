If You Don’t Want To See This Character Die, Don’t Watch This Episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

I recommend you watch Jujutsu Kaisen without getting attached to any of the characters. I’m telling you this now so you won’t get hurt. I tried but I failed, and I already had to read about this man dying once in the manga.

I reopened some wounds when I watched this episode, and I had to look away when the inevitable happened. If Nanami Kento had been real, he would’ve been given free tickets to Kuantan by Malaysia Airlines. Unluckily for him, he’s a character written by Gege Akutami in Jujutsu Kaisen, where he nobly fought for his students to the bitter end.

Maybe the biggest tragedy in all of this is that Nanami Kento wasn’t supposed to die. In an interview, it was revealed that the character was only supposed to lose an arm. Gege Akutami “went overboard” and killed the character.

If you don’t want to see Nanami Kento die a second time, avoid Episode 18 of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. It wasn’t just his death that made the episode so tragic. Nanami was suffering throughout episode 18.

He was walking around Shibuya with missing limbs, and half of his body had burned off. During his last moments, he dreamed of leaving everything behind and finally going on vacation to Malaysia. The dream was then cut off by his brutal execution.

Here’s an extra tip for folks who want to avoid his death scene in the manga: don’t read Chapter 120 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Although his death in the anime is worse, the manga won’t make you feel any better.

If you close your eyes and pretend that Nanami retired from Jujutsu sorcery to live on the beachfront of Kuantan, you should be fine. I choose to believe that version of events, even after seeing him die before my eyes two times.

