‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Fans Insist That Yuji Itadori’s Suffering Should Be Passed to … Naruto?

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been losing their minds for the past few months after witnessing major character deaths in the anime and manga. This is not a happy series, and even the strongest characters aren’t protected by plot armor.

That being said, fans are trying to make light of all the dark experiences that Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen’s author, has put them through. Every fan and their therapist heard of the most traumatic deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen, who killed them, and how they died. Many have coped with memes, but one has gone viral in relation to a classic anime.

In a tweet, fans expressed their desire to take Yuji’s suffering away and pass it on to Naruto, the protagonist of the Naruto series. Many fans in the replies seem to be in agreement, but anime fans who’ve long followed Naruto’s journey know that it’s been anything but easy. Naruto became the seventh Hokage at last and had a happy family with Hinata, and this is a great ending for an orphan boy who worked for everything he ever dreamed of. This happiness didn’t last forever, and recent events in Boruto indicate that Naruto and the family he built are in shambles.

Everybody who’s followed Naruto and, subsequently, Boruto understands that its protagonists and everybody else around them have suffered terrible fates. Nobody knows this better than Naruto’s author, Masashi Kishimoto, who tweeted “?” as a response to the absurdity of “passing Yuji’s suffering” to Naruto, who equally couldn’t catch a break. Kishimoto didn’t write hundreds of chapters, mostly riddled with pain, just for people to think Naruto hasn’t been through terrible things.

Fans of Naruto humored the idea with sarcasm. Apparently, Naruto losing his parents, ending up in a deathmatch with his best friend multiple times, watching loved ones die for him, and having his sons kill each other isn’t traumatic enough. He needs to put Sukuna’s cursed fingers in a ramen bowl, be possessed by an undying curse, and then destroy the Hidden Leaf Village to outdo Yuji Itadori’s suffering.

