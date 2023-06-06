Skip to main content

All Boruto Arcs In Order

So, you’ve finally made your way through the near-infinite amount of Naruto manga, anime, movies, and stage plays? Do you think you’re the strongest Hokage in the game? Well buckle up, because you now get to delve into the official continuation of the series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. I’ve been training for this moment my whole life.

Every day I wake up in my bed in the Village Hidden by The Nerds and think “Today will be the day”. Then I go outside into the woods and practice throwing kunai knives with spoilers attached to them. After that, I practice my shadow clone jutsu and make my other selves cosplay as anime characters. Then, I group them up into various speculative love triangles and parallelograms according to my headcanon. Then I go home and pound a bowl of ramen and watch all the episodes of One Piece across a hundred different T.V. screens. All of them. This is the rigorous discipline that is required of me to earn my place at The Mary Sue. IT’S MY NINJA WAY. AND SOMEDAY I WILL BE THE GREATEST SUE-KAGE.

BORUTO ARC SUMMONING JUTSU!!!!

  1. Academy Entrance Arc
  2. Sarada Uchiha Arc
  3. School Trip Arc
  4. Graduation Exams Arc
  5. Genin Mission Arc
  6. Byakuya Gang Arc
  7. Chūnin Exams Arc
  8. Chōchō Arc
  9. Mitsuki’s Disappearance Arc
  10. Parent and Child Day Arc
  11. Jūgo Arc
  12. Steam Ninja Scrolls Arc
  13. Konohamaru’s Love Arc
  14. One-Tail Escort Arc
  15. Time Slip Arc
  16. Mujina Bandits Arc
  17. Kara Actuation Arc
  18. Vessel Arc
  19. Kawaki Arc: Kara Clash
  20. Kawaki Arc: Ōtsutsuki Awakening
  21. Chūnin Re-Examination Arc
  22. Great Sea Battle of Kirigakure Arc
  23. Kawaki & Himawari Academy Arc
  24. Labyrinth Game Arc
  25. Sasuke Retsuden Arc
  26. Code’s Assault Arc

And there you have it. Here they all are. And I only had to make a blood pact with a giant toad to give them to you. Actually, I think I gave a lil’ too much blood, so I’m gonna go lie down.

