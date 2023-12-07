‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Fans Are Celebrating Gojo’s Birthday With Dark Humor

When Gojo Satoru was born on December 7, 1989, the balance of Jujutsu Kaisen’s world shifted. At least, that’s what most sorcerers believed. They believed Satoru to be a major threat because, even as a child, he had bounties on his head.

Poor Satoru just couldn’t catch a break, but becoming the strongest surely means that he’ll get his happy ending, right? No, the bleak events in the manga indicate a tragedy for “the strongest,” because Gojo Satoru is celebrating his 29th birthday, half the man he used to be. That’s not because he lost part of himself; he was literally sliced in half before he could even reach his birthday, after being sealed in the Prison Realm.

gojo's first birthday unalive… how are we feeling gojonators :( pic.twitter.com/WDuNcLxBhb — jjk imagines (@jujufalse) December 6, 2023

Fans have grieved the loss of this beloved character, and it’s clear that they haven’t moved on. They are now coping through memes, and a lot of them are hilarious but morbid. Despite his unchanged fate, fans have also drawn fan art to celebrate Satoru’s birthday. Official outlets such as Crunchyroll and Jujutsu Kaisen’s English Twitter accounts have given their greetings to the wonderful character.

If only Satoru could celebrate his birthday this year with his dear students and friends, while indulging in his favorite sweets. But readers and anime fans wouldn’t be watching if this series were any less tragic, and as it stands, Japan in Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga is overrun and terrorized by curses. Nevertheless, many are still hoping for the return of Gojo Satoru.

(featured image: MAPPA)

