Sukuna’s About To Get Stronger in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 253?!

Uraume from Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent chapter made the bold claim that Sukuna has yet to go all out. I had to read that twice, because what did they mean when they said he’s just about to go all out? Is this their “Nah, I’d win” moment? And when will chapter 253 release to show us?

Gojo Satoru had been slandered yet again and called weak for being unable to defeat Sukuna. Although Satoru lost, he was able to weaken Sukuna and reduce his cursed energy output.

If Satoru wasn’t strong enough, then everybody else might as well be dead in Chapter 253. Either that, or they’re all going to be forced to break past their deceased teacher’s limits. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 will be released on March 20, 2024, on Viz Media and Manga Plus.

Gojo in the afterlife watching Gege let Maki evade world slash when it kiIIed him #JJK252 pic.twitter.com/9iXUTp0Jel — ©️ (@V1N1JR) March 2, 2024

It’s a tall order for a bunch of students, but we’ll have to place our faith in Maki, Yuji, and Choso for now. We’ll just have to cross our fingers and beg Gege Akutami, the god of this manga, to let Maki live. Her fight against Sukuna continues in the coming chapter.

But Maki needs to be stronger if Sukuna has yet to show the extent of his power. I want Maki to win, but if she doesn’t, I’m hoping that she’s able to retreat like Yuta, who was taken to safety by Ui Ui. The battle could go either way, and Megumi’s soul has yet to awaken and fight back. Hopefully, Yuji is able to reach Megumi’s soul and encourage him to fight again before Sukuna uses another power-up card.

(featured image: Gege Akutami)

