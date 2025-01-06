‘It’s time the world knew’: Elon Musk claims that he does, indeed, have a fake Twitter account

Elon Musk appears intent on keeping the Adrian Dittmann discourse going as he suddenly claims the account is his burner account.

X had long suspected that Musk was behind the Dittmann account, which was known for posting incessant praise of the Tesla CEO and boasting an almost identical voice to him. Back in September, the account railed on TIME magazine for failing to include Musk on the “100 most influential people in AI” list. Rumors that Musk was actually Dittmann gained momentum when he appeared to slip up while playing Fortnight and described the backlash he was getting from Musk’s feud with Laura Loomer over H-1B visas. In an attempt to save face, Dittmann posted, “To whom it may concern, I am not Elon Musk.” He then posted audio of him supposedly speaking with Musk to prove they were two separate people.

If Musk was Dittmann, most agreed it would manage to top all the previous pathetic and humiliating behavior from the billionaire. Creating a fake account and posing as one’s own superfan takes narcissism to a whole different level. However, many withheld criticism of Musk as there wasn’t concrete proof that he was Dittmann. While it has been dubbed a conspiracy theory by many, the whole thing took a strange turn when Musk seemingly admitted to being Dittmann and began blocking an article from X that would’ve exonerated him.

The Elon Musk/Adrian Dittmann debacle gets stranger

Recently, British news outlet The Spectator conducted a deep investigation into the situation. The paper’s investigation analyzed tons of digital evidence, including social media posts, deleted content, Spaces content, and the accounts of Dittmann’s parents. Substantial evidence was found that Musk was not Dittmann. Instead, it concluded that the account belonged to the real Adrian Dittmann, a German entrepreneur with several businesses in Fiji. The article also included an alleged photo of the real Dittmann, who is seen wearing a white polo shirt and glasses.

So, it appeared the mystery was solved. However, Musk threw the situation back into chaos when he suddenly blocked the article from X and declared, “I am Adrian Dittmann. It’s time the world knew.”

I am Adrian Dittmann. It’s time the world knew. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

It’s suspected that Musk was just trolling with his claim that he is Dittmann. What remains unclear is why he decided to block The Spectator‘s article from X. Original posts of the article have been replaced with the error message, “This post violated the X rules. Learn more.” Newsweek also reported that when it tried to post the article, it received the warning message, “We can’t complete this request because X or our partners have identified this link as potentially harmful. Visit our Help Center to learn more.” On top of that, the article’s author, Jacqueline Sweet, has reportedly been locked out of X for 30 days. Again, it’s unclear why X took these actions when the article does not violate X’s policies. After all, Dittmann had already volunteered his full name, where he lives, and the other identifying information the post relied on to confirm his identity.

The whole matter is deeply strange. So far, The Spectator and Musk have not publicly addressed the article being blocked from X. One can’t help but wonder if Musk is really going as far as to censor the article and investigative journalism simply for clout and a desire to retain the attention he’s getting over the ordeal.

