‘Sorry I’m still processing this’: Elon Musk allegedly has a burner account and the internet is losing it

Published: Dec 28, 2024

It seems as if Elon Musk has, reportedly, stooped to a new low. Impossible, I know. But people on X seem to believe that Musk used an alt account to join a space and chaos ensued.

Musk’s supposed account goes by the name Adrian Dittman. On said account, the moderator joins X spaces to talk about a number of things, including praising Elon Musk. The account also uses a cheap sounding voice changer to disguise the voice of who is speaking. To be fair, Musk could use his real voice and I wouldn’t know the difference because I do not listen to Elon Musk when he speaks.

The account recently got on an X space and was fighting in defense of Musk, saying some weird things about tech “bros” in the process. “Elon is the only one to give these fucking crackheads a voice. You ungrateful motherf*ckers, seriously.”

What is happening now, apparently, is that Musk has been outed for using his alt account to share support of himself. And he is banning anyone who made fun of him for doing so. Reportedly, allegedly, and all of that jazz.

Look, we don’t know that this is real but if so, one thing is clear: This is beyond pathetic. To be fair, there are a number of reasons why someone might want an alt account. Some celebrities use them to interact on social media without fans following their every move. Others use them to anonymously look at other posts. But what Musk is allegedly doing is praising himself because, seemingly, no one else will do it for him. That’s just sad.

This account has, in the past, spoken of Musk in the first person while in an X space.

So if Elon Musk really is Adrian Dittman, that’s just sad. If he isn’t, Adrian Dittman needs to find a hobby or something because he’s way too into Elon Musk.

