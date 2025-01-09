‘One can’t even respond to it:’ Governor Gavin Newsom speechless over Trump’s politicking amidst disastrous California Wildfire

Parts of California are being engulfed by a series of wildfires. Residents fled their homes, and firefighters scrambled to contain the fire. Amid the tragedy, President-elect Donald Trump resorted to mudslinging California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Trump berated Newsom through a post at Truth Social. The President-elect accused Newsom of prioritizing smelt fish over Californians. “He is to blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!” In Trump’s view, residents of California are paying the price for the wildfire. He ignores the fact that some parts of California are prone to wildfires. A windstorm, in this case, has worsened its spread.

A reporter from CNN asked Newsom about Trump’s snide comments online. “One can’t even respond to it.” Newsom was seemingly speechless for a few seconds. He continued, “People are literally fleeing. People have lost their lives. Kids have lost their schools. Families are torn asunder—churches burned down. This guy wanted to politicize it.” The California governor expressed that he wanted to say more but chose not to. He then thanked outgoing President Biden for his unwavering support during the disaster and praised him for choosing not to be politically divisive at a time of crisis.

People are literally fleeing. Kids have lost their schools. Communities have lost their churches. Families have lost their homes. Some have even lost their lives.



And the President-Elect’s response is to politicize it.



We’ll continue to focus on what matters: saving lives and… pic.twitter.com/DPJLsKxHDW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 9, 2025

Gavin Newsom is an active critic of Donald Trump. It appears that Trump could not put aside differences during the ongoing crisis. Some of Donald Trump’s MAGA base even celebrated how California, a blue state, was burning down. Instead of extending sympathy, some of Trump’s extreme supporters compared the disaster to the biblical Sodom and Gomorrah.

Unity is essential

This is in stark contrast to one of Newsom’s known political adversaries. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis extended the olive branch to Newsom, despite having pointed debates with him in the past. DeSantis encouraged other Americans to help those affected in California through an X post. “Our prayers are with everyone affected by the horrific fires in Southern California. When disaster strikes, we must come together to help our fellow Americans in any way we can.”

Our prayers are with everyone affected by the horrific fires in Southern California. When disaster strikes, we must come together to help our fellow Americans in any way we can. The state of Florida has offered help to assist the people of California in responding to these fires… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 8, 2025

DeSantis also indicated that Florida has offered help in responding to the fires and in rebuilding devastated areas. Many criticisms can be hurled against DeSantis’ political decisions in Florida, but he’s at least meeting his political rival halfway when it matters most.

