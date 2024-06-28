13 Episodes Weren’t Enough, ‘Wind Breaker’ Season 2 Needs to Happen

Wind Breaker gave us a taste of a flavorful story amidst a flurry of kicks and punches. But the anime felt cut short, and 13 episodes had us craving more.

It’s unusual for a high school anime to be this lawless. With the lack of classes going on at Furin High School, it’s better to see it as a school that stages regular fight clubs. Nevertheless, we can’t wait for a sequel to Wind Breaker. Since it became a hit in the Summer 2024 anime line-up, Wind Breaker has been confirmed for a second season.

We haven’t seen the end of Sakura’s journey yet. He came to Furin High School wanting to be the “top dog,” but he might come out with lifelong lessons and unbreakable bonds instead.

What can we expect from Wind Breaker season 2?

There’s no telling what’s next, and we’ll just have to wait for Wind Breaker’s next season to premiere, which should happen by 2025. It sounds like a long wait, but if the quality of the fights is just as good as in its first season, then the wait will have been worth it. After episode 13, you can read the manga of Wind Breaker while waiting at Kodansha’s website.

The anime’s first season ended with Sakura becoming the first-year class representative. He basically became the top dog in his grade, but he still has a long way to go. Much of the first season was focused on the first years and some of the most powerful upper-year students from Furin High School.

We’re bound to meet even more interesting characters or see how the ones we’ve already met fight under dire circumstances. I won’t spoil you about the fights. But if you’re curious, you can pick the manga up right now.

