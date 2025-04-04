Is there a ‘Wind Breaker’ season 2 release date on Netflix?

Wind Breaker season 1 ended too soon, with just thirteen episodes in its first season. Will season 2 be available to watch on Netflix?

Haruka Sakura, a high school student, transferred to Furin High School intending to become a top delinquent. Thirteen episodes later, it became increasingly clear that Furin’s students aren’t the troublemakers they’re branded to be. Sakura didn’t just get to throw punches against other high schoolers to let out some of his anger. Instead, he gained acceptance and even friendship from the members of Bofurin.

But his journey doesn’t end there—Sakura and Bofurin still have more fights to get into. The first season is just an introduction to far more brutal and high-stakes fights to come. Besides, the other rival school gangs are yet to make an appearance.

Luckily for some, Wind Breaker season 2 was released on April 3, 2025, on Netflix, but only in select territories. Wind Breaker is not currently accessible on Netflix for North American viewers. There is no word on whether this will change any time soon, but both seasons can be accessed via Crunchyroll in most regions, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Wind Breaker episode 13 recap

Sakura was rejected and constantly picked on for having differently colored hair and eyes. In turn, this experience made him highly independent and an adept fighter. At the end of episode 13, Sakura learns the importance of friendship. He went from patrolling the streets with Bofurin to fighting and beating Shishitoren—the rival gang.

Bofurin’s leader, Umemiya, as well as the other members of Bofurin, welcomed Sakura. They understand that despite his tough exterior, he has a kind nature. Because of the bonds he formed and his good deeds, Sakura was nominated as the first-year class representative (begrudgingly, of course). It’s a position that he has to get used to. Sakura is eyeing Umemiya’s position, and his stint as a class representative will probably give him an idea of how to lead the rest of the gang.

