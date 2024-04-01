Even if you’ve been feeling fatigued from too much isekai, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic was still too good to skip over in the Fall 2024 anime line-up.

Recommended Videos

If every video game healer had the training regimen of Saitama from One Punch Man, battle arena games would never be fair again. But that’s Ken Usato. He’s a healer trained to become so strong that even he could rival the strength of other heroes. This isn’t a bad deal for a guy who was forced into another world from his once boring life.

But is there going to be a release date? As of now, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, season 2, doesn’t have a set release date. Studio Add, the production company responsible for the anime, hasn’t confirmed the return of the anime for a second season.

We can at least feel some reassurance from the fact that there is still a lot of material to adapt into the anime. While a second season hasn’t been confirmed by official sources yet, there’s a high chance of a second season since the last few episodes of the anime have already been setting up Usato for a new adventure.

There’s some solace in the fact that there is still a lot of material to adapt into the anime. While a second season hasn’t been confirmed by official sources yet, there’s a high chance of a second season since the last few episodes of the anime have already been setting up Usato for a new adventure. There are also more heroes that Usato has yet to meet and countries that Usato needs to explore, so it would be a shame if we don’t get more from this anime.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]