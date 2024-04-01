Doing Push-Ups Until ‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ Season 2 Comes Out
Even if you’ve been feeling fatigued from too much isekai, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic was still too good to skip over in the Fall 2024 anime line-up.
If every video game healer had the training regimen of Saitama from One Punch Man, battle arena games would never be fair again. But that’s Ken Usato. He’s a healer trained to become so strong that even he could rival the strength of other heroes. This isn’t a bad deal for a guy who was forced into another world from his once boring life.
But is there going to be a release date? As of now, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, season 2, doesn’t have a set release date. Studio Add, the production company responsible for the anime, hasn’t confirmed the return of the anime for a second season.
There’s some solace in the fact that there is still a lot of material to adapt into the anime. While a second season hasn’t been confirmed by official sources yet, there’s a high chance of a second season since the last few episodes of the anime have already been setting up Usato for a new adventure. There are also more heroes that Usato has yet to meet and countries that Usato needs to explore, so it would be a shame if we don’t get more from this anime.
(featured image: Crunchyroll)
