Skip to main content

Doing Push-Ups Until ‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ Season 2 Comes Out

By Apr 1st, 2024, 11:39 am
Usato using healing magic to recover in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic season 1

Even if you’ve been feeling fatigued from too much isekai, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic was still too good to skip over in the Fall 2024 anime line-up.

Recommended Videos

If every video game healer had the training regimen of Saitama from One Punch Man, battle arena games would never be fair again. But that’s Ken Usato. He’s a healer trained to become so strong that even he could rival the strength of other heroes. This isn’t a bad deal for a guy who was forced into another world from his once boring life. 

But is there going to be a release date? As of now, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, season 2, doesn’t have a set release date. Studio Add, the production company responsible for the anime, hasn’t confirmed the return of the anime for a second season.

We can at least feel some reassurance from the fact that there is still a lot of material to adapt into the anime. While a second season hasn’t been confirmed by official sources yet, there’s a high chance of a second season since the last few episodes of the anime have already been setting up Usato for a new adventure.

There’s some solace in the fact that there is still a lot of material to adapt into the anime. While a second season hasn’t been confirmed by official sources yet, there’s a high chance of a second season since the last few episodes of the anime have already been setting up Usato for a new adventure. There are also more heroes that Usato has yet to meet and countries that Usato needs to explore, so it would be a shame if we don’t get more from this anime.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue: