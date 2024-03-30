We’ve learned a lot from The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’s first season. There’s never a wrong way to apply magic, even if healing magic is used like steroids to get stronger.

Although healing magic is considered weaker in that universe, Ken Usato improvised, adapted, and overcame his challenges to become an appallingly strong hero that even Bear Grylls would be proud of. If Usato can do it, then everybody else who can use healing magic just doesn’t have his skill set.

Unfortunately, there’s no news of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic getting renewed for a second season yet. A thirteenth episode dropped today, but it’s still part of the first season. The anime only covers the first two volumes of the manga, and there’s plenty more story to be explored when and if the next seasons arrive.

It’s also one of the very few Isekai anime wherein the main characters aren’t too thrilled to be transported into another world by random strangers. It’s even more surprising when one of the main characters from an Isekai actually cares about their families back on their home world. Characters tend to forget what they left behind, with everything their new world has to explore.

To be honest, orced heroism sounds a lot like unpaid and involuntary labor. Do these heroes even get insurance? At least Usato was forced into another world with friends he made from school.

