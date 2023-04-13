‘One Punch Man’ Season 3 Is Coming and I Need One Punch in the Face To Calm Down

SOMEONE HIT ME.

I need it to be anime’s strongest character. Because otherwise I just won’t stay down. I need Saitama to absolutely obliterate me because my heart is pounding like a jackhammer and I just can’t stop screaming about season 3 of One Punch Man. I’ll settle for a punch in the face from Blast but I don’t think that even the #1 ranked hero is up for it. I’m freaking out WAY TOO HARD for a chump like him to handle.

I hadn’t heard anything in YEARS and now a new season is coming

2020 was a dark time. Sure, COVID-19 and Trump and whatever. But REALLY it was because I hadn’t heard ANYTHING about OPM since 2019, when its second season ended. RADIO SILENCE. I fell into a deep despair and, like the rest of the world, was not roused until summer 2022. That August, season 3 of One Punch Man was officially announced. My voice was hoarse from complete lack of use, almost inaudible. But I started whispering. That whisper grew into incoherent words. Those words became shouts. Those shouts became ululations of ecstasy that could be heard around the world. Hear that high-pitched droning? That’s me, far off in the distance.

When will One Punch Man season 3 premiere?

So, here’s the thing. We still don’t have a definite release date—meaning that my screaming has no end in sight unless someone decks me. Some say that OPM season 3 will be released in 2023. I say they are fools. If production on OPM started in 2022, there is no way we’re gonna see a new season any time soon. It’s more likely that we’re gonna see something in 2024 or even 2025. Animation takes TIME and EFFORT, people. Just like it has taken an enormous amount of time and effort for me to keep banshee-shrieking for a year straight.

What will season 3 be about?

We don’t know for certain, but the show will likely pick up after chapter 85 of the manga. This means that we’re gonna be focusing HARD on Gaoru, one of the most villainous villains of the series. Saitama and pals will also most likely be facing off against some of the Monster Association’s most diabolical creatures yet, including Royal Ripper and Evil Natural Water. What is Evil Natural Water? It’s just a mindless bunch of water with eyes, and is apparently the strongest monster in the whole association. Still won’t be enough to drown out my wailing. Water doesn’t have fists to punch me in the face with, after all.

Is there a trailer for One Punch Man season 3?

Nope. Nothing. Negatory. Nyet. We have no trailer to speak of. HOWEVER, there are a few OVAs kicking around if you need something to tide you over between seasons 2 and 3. I’m watching them both now so I can write this article and give my voice a break. Oops! Last one just ended! Cover your ears or find someone to knock my lights out.

