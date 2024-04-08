If You Don’t Already Have a Crunchyroll Subscription, ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Might Mean It’s Finally Time

The first season of Solo Leveling was exclusive to Crunchyroll in North America. That’s not true for other countries outside of the US, where the anime can be found on Netflix and other paid streaming platforms.

If you already have a Crunchyroll subscription, you have nothing to worry about. Crunchyroll has confirmed that it will be streaming the second season of Solo Leveling, so we can follow Sung Jinwoo’s journey as an overpowered Hunter in the next season of the anime. Although there has been no confirmed release date on either Crunchyroll or other streaming platforms, it’s definitely in the works.

If you’re still not giving in to the call of Crunchyroll, the other option is to use your VPN superpowers and find a territory that shows Solo Leveling on Netflix. Still, if you’re an anime fan, it would be best to get a Crunchyroll subscription so that you can easily access your anime of choice. You can pay a base price of $7.99 a month for unlimited access to the Crunchyroll library, with no ads. You’ll never miss out on the latest episode of your favorite anime since Crunchyroll releases the episode shortly after it airs on Japanese television.

Really, no price is too steep to see Sung Jinwoo become the best and strongest Hunter the world has ever seen. There’s a lot more coming in the second season of Solo Leveling, and you wouldn’t want to stop watching just because Jinwoo has already broken the ranking system.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

