If You Don’t Already Have a Crunchyroll Subscription, ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Might Mean It’s Finally Time

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 12:13 pm
Jinwoo after killing Kang from Solo Leveling

The first season of Solo Leveling was exclusive to Crunchyroll in North America. That’s not true for other countries outside of the US, where the anime can be found on Netflix and other paid streaming platforms.

Recommended Videos

If you already have a Crunchyroll subscription, you have nothing to worry about. Crunchyroll has confirmed that it will be streaming the second season of Solo Leveling, so we can follow Sung Jinwoo’s journey as an overpowered Hunter in the next season of the anime. Although there has been no confirmed release date on either Crunchyroll or other streaming platforms, it’s definitely in the works.

If you’re still not giving in to the call of Crunchyroll, the other option is to use your VPN superpowers and find a territory that shows Solo Leveling on Netflix. Still, if you’re an anime fan, it would be best to get a Crunchyroll subscription so that you can easily access your anime of choice. You can pay a base price of $7.99 a month for unlimited access to the Crunchyroll library, with no ads. You’ll never miss out on the latest episode of your favorite anime since Crunchyroll releases the episode shortly after it airs on Japanese television.

Really, no price is too steep to see Sung Jinwoo become the best and strongest Hunter the world has ever seen. There’s a lot more coming in the second season of Solo Leveling, and you wouldn’t want to stop watching just because Jinwoo has already broken the ranking system.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.