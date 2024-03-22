What Does It Mean To Be a Crunchyroll Mega Fan?

As the world’s leading anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll offers three different premium subscription plans, and each one comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. If you’re considering getting a Crunchyroll account, here’s everything you need to know about pricing, perks, and why the “Mega Fan” tier is the most popular.

In the U.S., Crunchyroll’s most basic premium subscription package, “Fan,” costs $7.99 monthly plus applicable taxes. It gives you access to Crunchyroll’s entire library without needing to watch ads, with episodes becoming available shortly after they air in Japan. With this subscription, you can only stream on one device at a time.

Crunchyroll’s second premium subscription tier is the most popular one. The Mega Fan subscription costs $9.99 a month (plus any applicable taxes) and, much like the Fan tier, also offers access to Crunchyroll’s entire library without the need for ads. This premium tier comes with a whole host of perks, however. Instead of only being able to watch on one device at a time, subscribers will be able to stream on up to four devices simultaneously, and you’ll be able to watch all your favorite anime offline via downloads. The Mega Fan tier also grants subscribers access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault, which offers a catalog of free games, and you’ll be granted quarterly discounts in the Crunchyroll store.

The third and final Crunchyroll subscription tier is the “Ultimate Fan” tier. This subscription level costs $14.99 a month plus applicable tax. Ultimate Fans will have access to Crunchyroll’s whole library ad-free, be able to stream on up to six devices simultaneously, and make use of offline viewing via downloads. Ultimate Fans will also enjoy the Crunchyroll Game Vault, higher quarterly Crunchyroll store discounts, free shipping, and you’ll be eligible to receive exclusive merchandise and swag after being subscribed for one full year.

If you’re still not sure which tier is right for you, take a look at our handy overview below.

FAN MEGA FAN ULTIMATE FAN Price (per month) $7.99 $9.99 $14.99 Ad-Free ✓ ✓ ✓ Offline Viewing X ✓ ✓ Game Vault X ✓ ✓ Discounts (quarterly) X $15 with $100+ purchase $25 with $100+ purchase Free Shipping X X ✓ Exclusive Merchandise X X ✓

If you’re in the U.K., Crunchyroll’s subscription plans look a little different. For starters, there are only two tiers in the U.K.: Fan and Mega Fan. The Fan tier perks are the same as in the U.S., except it costs £4.99 (VAT is included in the price) per month. If you become a Mega Fan, it’ll cost you £5.99 a month, and you’ll be able to watch anime on four devices at a time, enjoy offline viewing, and have access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault. The Crunchyroll store discounts and the exclusive merchandise aren’t available to U.K. subscribers (yet—never say never).

In the U.K., you can also choose to purchase a Mega Fan subscription by paying for an entire year upfront. This option costs £59.99 for the full year, which gives you a 16% discount on the monthly price.

