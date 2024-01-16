Is There A ‘Reacher’ Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date? Answered

I love twisty mystery series and men built like a Redwood, so naturally I’m binge-watching Amazon’s Reacher. The second season of the hit series sees Alan Ritchson (Fast X) reprise his role as Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army Military Police Major whose investigative skills are rivaled only by his ability to kick ass and take names. Reacher travels throughout the United States, solving crimes and delivering vengeance (and he looks good doing it).

The series is based on the popular Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child. Season one, which premiered in 2022, was based on Child’s 1997 debut novel Killing Floor. Season two, which premiered in December 2023, is based on the 2007 novel Bad Luck and Trouble.

Season two finds Reacher in New York City, where he teams up with former Special Investigations Unit team member Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) who is investigating their comrade’s death. Reacher reunites with more of his old colleagues as a mysterious enemy begins targeting team members.

As Reacher and Neagley dig deeper into the mystery, they discover shady dealings, corporate greed, and illegal arms sales to terrorists. But how high up does the conspiracy go? And who is implicated in the cover-up?

We’ll find out when the season two finale streams on Friday, January 19, 2024. Season two, episode 8 is titled “Fly Boy.” It’s unclear if the titular fly boy is Reacher himself, or if someone else gets chucked out of a helicopter as we saw in episode 1. Season 2 only has 8 episodes, and the series has already been renewed for a third season.

(featured image: Prime Video)

