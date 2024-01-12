‘Reacher’s Season 2 Finale Promises To Pack a Hard Punch

Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher is coming to an end. But we all know Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) will make sure it goes out with a bang.

Reacher is one of those shows you can recommend to almost anyone. There are mysteries, murder, and giant muscles—it’s got everything. You can’t help but love all the witty one-liners. Unlike other series, you don’t need to watch season 1 to jump into season 2. Each season starts Reacher’s journey anew. He travels the country with only a few possessions, just experiencing life. All you need to know is that Jack Reacher is a jacked Sherlock Holmes who’s got murders to solve. When he says “No” to a request most of us would just comply with, you know a verbal or physical beatdown is on the way.

Season 2 focused on a murder mystery involving members of Reacher’s Special Investigations team from his time in the military. It all began with a guy getting thrown out of a helicopter. What a way to start a story. Over the course of the season, Reacher got back in contact with his team as they worked to figure out who was killing them off and why. Their investigation has exposed corporate greed and underhanded dealings. Missiles that always hit their mark are being sold and shipped to terrorists. The questions, and tension, keep building. You won’t want to miss how it all unfolds in the final episode of season 2.

The last episode of Reacher season 2 will hit Prime Video on Friday, January 19. The official title of the season’s last episode is “Fly Boy.” Do you think someone else will get tossed out of a helicopter? We can only hope as much. Episode 7 sets up how the twists and turns of the season will finally be wrapped up in the finale. Then we’ll see Reacher leaving, off to find his next adventure. Although we don’t know how long we’ll be waiting for it, Amazon confirmed a third season is in the works.

(featured image: Prime Video)

