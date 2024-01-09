Don’t Miss the Final Episodes of Season 2 of ‘Reacher’

If you’re looking for a guilty pleasure mystery series with a seriously muscly star, then you won’t want to miss season 2 of Reacher. Alan Ritchson (Fast X) reprises his role as Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army Military Police Major whose investigative skills are rivaled only by his ability to kick some ass. Reacher travels throughout the United States, solving crimes and exacting vengeance.

The series is based on the popular Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child. Season one, which premiered in 2022, was based on Child’s 1997 debut novel Killing Floor. Season two, which premiered in December 2023, is based on the 2007 novel Bad Luck and Trouble.

Reacher‘s first season saw Reacher arrive in Margrave, Georgia, where he is immediately arrested for the murder of his older brother Joe Reacher (Christopher Russell). With the help of Margrave PD Police Captain, Chief Detective Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin), and PD Sargeant Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald), Reacher foils a conspiracy involving local politicians, crooked cops, and a wealthy businessman.

Season two finds Reacher in New York City, where he teams up with former Special Investigations Unit team member Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) who is investigating another unit member’s death. Reacher reunites with more of his old comrades as someone starts targeting team members.

When does episode 7 drop?

Reacher returns with episode 7 of season 2, “The Man Goes Through,” on January 12, 2024 on Amazon Prime. Episode 8, the season 2 finale, will air on January 19.

The series has already been renewed for a third season, which will likely premiere sometime in 2025.

(featured image: Prime Video)

