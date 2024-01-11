‘Reacher’ Doesn’t Seem To Be Stopping Any Time Soon

As season two of Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher comes to a close, fans are wondering if they’ll get a third season.

In 2022, season one of Reacher brought the best-selling book series by Lee Child to life. Although fans had to wait until the end of 2023 for season two, it seems to be worth the wait. Reacher maintains the title of the top-streamed show on Amazon currently. It’s got a lot going for it. There are mysteries to solve and a lot of butt-kicking action to enjoy. Alan Ritchson, who also starred as Hank Hill/Hawk in Titans, plays the titular Jack Reacher, and he means business when it comes to bad guys stepping out of line.

Reacher, a former U.S. Army military policeman, lives the life of a vagabond, only stopping when the action compels him to. He may have bulging muscles that could make him look like a bit of a himbo, but he’s got enough brains to solve crimes while they happen and spout witty quips. He’s the complete package. As Reacher season 2 ties up with the final two episodes coming soon, does that mean we’ll have to say goodbye?

Is there going to be a season 3 of Reacher?

With the current popularity of the show, it’s safe to say that fans would love to see another season of Reacher. Luckily, that wish will come true. Before season two premiered, Amazon revealed at CCXP in early December that the show already has the green light for a third season. So, we’ll get to see Jack Reacher settling things his way for at least one more adventure.

As long as the show maintains viewership, it could go on for years. The source material spans 28 books and several short stories. Since the novels don’t deal with an overly impactful timeline, the show can adapt them in whatever order it sees fit. For example, the first season came from the first novel, Killing Floor, yet the second season took from the eleventh novel, Bad Luck and Trouble. Plus, author Lee Child plans to continue writing Jack Reacher’s story before passing the writing duties off to his younger brother, Andrew Child. It looks like Reacher will be punching hard for some time to come.

(featured image: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

