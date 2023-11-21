MAPPA isn’t beating the sweatshop allegation. Now that many notable animators and directors are speaking out on the situation, it’s clear that the situation is worse than ever for employees at the Jujutsu Kaisen studio, and a well justified staff exodus has fans wondering if the series will continue.

Tensions have reached the tipping point and one director by the name Okubo Shunsuke, reported in a tweet that the production team has abandoned duties. This sparked rumors of the cancellation of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, and other tweets from animators that suggested the pause of the anime amidst these horrible working conditions. If some animators have yet to quit, there are those who are silently channeling their anger in some storyboards of the anime.

From destroying MAPPA’s production floor in Jujutsu Kaisen to showing clear signs of distress, has MAPPA’s Jujutsu Kaisen production team disbanded officially? As of the moment, it seems that the anime is showing no signs of stopping. The production team is in crisis, but MAPPA hasn’t released a statement regarding the suspension of the current season. The company also hasn’t announced anything in relation to this controversy, nor have they issued a break for the animators who are cracking under pressure. There’s just no end to the sketches that have to be animated, and so little time to do everything right. It’s a miracle that Jujutsu Kaisen’s animators were able to pull off some of the best adaptations of the manga even under these inhumane conditions, but they shouldn’t be forced to continue.

The schedule also remains the same for the release dates of the anime. Although many prominent directors and artists from MAPPA’s Jujutsu Kaisen Production Team have spoken out, it appears that they still have a long way to go in getting the much-deserved respite they need from the anime and the company itself. Thank you, Jujutsu Kaisen production team, for your amazing work this season, but it shouldn’t come at a cost like this, and MAPPA ignoring the issue to plow ahead with production isn’t the way we want to see this series continue.

