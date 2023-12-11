Is There a ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Announcement? Answered

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen have seen Gege Akutami, the manga’s author, post key visuals for season 3 of the anime on their alleged Twitter account. The posters looked legitimate and on theme for the next season’s next major arc, The Culling Games, and many assumed this was official confirmation.

The post got tens of thousands of likes, but this is all false, and the account in question is just a fan account that is posing as the author of Jujutsu Kaisen. Many fans appear to be unaware of this fact, since there’s no “parody” indication for this account.

That fake gege acc finally got a community note on its post for misleading info. But its sad to see that imposter gaining more followers as day passes through reposting fanarts n edits. Hope that acc gets suspended pic.twitter.com/A9reCKoyWW — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) December 3, 2023

The tweet about the fake poster and visuals has long been deleted, but the account remains active with more than 216,000 followers. But so far, no official announcement from MAPPA or Akutami has been made regarding a third season. If anything, MAPPA has a lot to do on their part to make sure that their animators are properly compensated and well-rested. Speculatios over a third season are moot when the animators are overworked and silenced by MAPPA.

Earlier in November, many speculated that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen would be canceled because animators had reached their breaking point and began speaking out against MAPPA in their own way. Some have drawn unsettling images that indicate their burnout, and many others have shown solidarity with the Jujutsu Kaisen team, who are being worked to the bone like human printers for the next episode. Given this unresolved situation with MAPPA, fans shouldn’t be hoping for the announcement of the next season anytime soon.

Putting MAPPA aside, the official streaming platforms for Jujutsu Kaisen have neither confirmed season 3 nor released any key visuals for the next season. It’s best to appreciate, enjoy, and sob over the current season for now, which is diligently being produced by the hardworking Jujutsu Kaisen Team of MAPPA.

(featured image: jujutsuAkutami/Gege Akutami)

