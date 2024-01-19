Usher Gives Us the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Cosplay We’ve Been Begging For

There can be no denying that anime, like Jujutsu Kaisen, has infiltrated the global zeitgeist in recent years. The power of anime properties can be seen in how they go viral on social media platforms, with certain characters garnering more attention than others. One such character has even caught the attention of Usher.

Satoru Gojo, wielder of the Six Eyes and his family’s Limitless cursed technique, appears to have a stranglehold on fans—and we are not complaining. Gojo, with his wild silver hair and soul-piercing (literally) blue eyes, has a whole fandom dedicated to him and it would appear that Usher has now joined the ranks (or is at least trying to infiltrate it).

After months of fans making his song, “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)” their go-to track for fan edits on TikTok, Usher finally responded. Fans have been begging him to give the character a little shout-out during his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, even going so far as to start a petition, but what they received was just as priceless.

In a short TikTok posted to his official page, Usher gave fans a Satoru Gojo cosplay, switching between shots of himself and the animated character.

Inspiring multiple viral trends on social media as well as having his voice used in hundreds of thousands of reels and TikToks, Gojo was everywhere during and after the release of season one. This clip has only fuelled fans’ desire to see the artist reference the character during the Super Bowl.

Season two has brought it all back to the fore again, though many have been mourning the loss of Gojo as he was sealed early on in the season where he currently remains. Usher paid tribute to the character in his TikTok post writing, “RIP Gojo, We’re standing next to you.” We can only hope to have him freed and back among us in the third seasonーplease give us a third season!

(featured image: MAPPA)

