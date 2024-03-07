Is ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run’ Coming to Netflix?

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is a lengthy series, but you’ll never get tired of the stand battles that happen in every episode. So you’re probably wondering, is part seven of the series ever coming to Netflix?

In fact, the better question to ask would be: Is Steel Ball Run ever going to be animated? The last we’ve heard from the series was back in 2022, when the fifth part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean came out. We’ve all cried over its ending, but it was necessary to put an end to Dio and his diabolic schemes.

But if you’ve read the manga, you’ll know that Dio Brando is just impossible to kill. He’ll find some way to creep back to life. You might hate him, but you’ll have to admire the ingenious ways Dio comes back just to be an absolute menace.

Unfortunately, we’re yet to hear from Netflix about a Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run release date. This seventh part of the manga has not been animated yet, and no news regarding its production has been announced either.

Day 1



Steel Ball Run is not confirmed.



Our time has finally & officially come!!! @Pt6Confirmation is now another part of JoJo history, the torch is being passed down to us this time. Buckle up because this will be awhile, we’re gonna be here forever… you do know that right…? pic.twitter.com/02gufIc9oI — Is Steel Ball Run Confirmed? (@PART7Confirmed) December 2, 2022

The release of Steel Ball Run is taking so long that some Jojo fans decided to create a Twitter account dedicated to counting down the days until the anime’s release. A threat will be making its return, and another adventure awaits everybody in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 7.

(featured image: Hirohiko Araki)

