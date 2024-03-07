Skip to main content

Is ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run’ Coming to Netflix?

By Mar 7th, 2024, 5:48 pm
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run featuring Gyro Zeppeli

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is a lengthy series, but you’ll never get tired of the stand battles that happen in every episode. So you’re probably wondering, is part seven of the series ever coming to Netflix?

In fact, the better question to ask would be: Is Steel Ball Run ever going to be animated? The last we’ve heard from the series was back in 2022, when the fifth part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean came out. We’ve all cried over its ending, but it was necessary to put an end to Dio and his diabolic schemes.

But if you’ve read the manga, you’ll know that Dio Brando is just impossible to kill. He’ll find some way to creep back to life. You might hate him, but you’ll have to admire the ingenious ways Dio comes back just to be an absolute menace.

Unfortunately, we’re yet to hear from Netflix about a Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run release date. This seventh part of the manga has not been animated yet, and no news regarding its production has been announced either.

The release of Steel Ball Run is taking so long that some Jojo fans decided to create a Twitter account dedicated to counting down the days until the anime’s release. A threat will be making its return, and another adventure awaits everybody in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 7.

(featured image: Hirohiko Araki)

