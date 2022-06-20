Best Original Anime on Netflix | The Mary Sue

Netflix has a lot of content—and tons in the anime space. After all, they’re the only paid subscription service that offers every season/part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in dub and sub. But, as such, it can be overwhelming to find the exact show (or movie) you’re in the mood for amongst the sea of titles. Plus, with so much to watch, not everything is going to be the best show you’ve ever watched. And we don’t have a lot of time, we want it to be good!

Which—is where I come in. I haven’t seen every anime on Netflix, of course, but if you’re looking for a great watch, I can confidently say that these are some of the best original animes on the streamer.

Do you have more to recommend? Share in the comments!

Castlevania

Not everyone has played the Castlevania games and it’s alright if you haven’t. But either way, the Netflix series is good—especially if you’re into horror and dark fantasy. The plot follows Trevor Belmont (Richard Artimage) who is trying to save Eastern Europe from Vlad Dracula Tepes (Graham McTavish) and his legion of vampires. Dracula’s plan to wipe out humanity becomes all the more difficult when Trevor and his allies actively fight back. The visuals throughout the series are stunning, the characters are rich and engrossing, there are queer characters (!!), and the gore is fantastic! It’s worth watching through to the end (though some seasons are better than others) to get the full experience.

Devilman Crybaby

Warning: If you’re squeamish and don’t like graphic violence/disturbing content, this may not be the one for you. However, if you can handle some dark shit, Devilman Crybaby is definitely worth the watch. The plot follows Akira (Griffin Burns)—who is convinced by his best friend, Ryo, (Kyle McCarley), to unite with a demon. When Akira does so, he becomes Devilman, a being who has demon powers but still retains a human soul. This sends him into a tailspin about saving other demon-hybrids and only leads to tragic events. There’s so much to unpack about this anime and the themes within it. But something that’s extremely of note is the relationship between Ryo and Akira. Ryo has blatant romantic feelings towards Akira (whose feelings are up for interpretation). There’s a lot that’s tragic about this anime, and also beautiful. Not everyone cared for the ending, which could sour the experience overall. But ultimately, it’s a compelling enough series and earns a spot on this list.

High-Rise Invasion

Badass girls fighting? Hell ya! The plot is simple, as it follows a teenager named Yuri (Suzie Yeung) who finds herself in a strange world of countless buildings and masked killers. And with her brother missing, she finds herself determined to find him and escape. Survival horror content can be a really good time. Especially when the events are moving at such a fast pace. Combine that with how queer some of the characters are, and it might just be the perfect anime for some. Yuri and Mayuko Nise (Jennie Kwan)’s relationship is a major highlight of the series. They are clearly attracted to each other, become involved, and their behavior around each other feels natural. Overall it’s an intensely fun anime and worthy of watching!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Don’t be one of those people and skip to part 6. It’s really corny when people do that and it intentionally ruins your own experience with the series. But…if you have watched parts 1-5, then you’re good to go. (Reading the manga isn’t mandatory, though it’ll help enrich the anime.) The plot involves Jotaro Cujoh, (Matthew Mercer), whose daughter, Jolyne Cujoh (Kira Buckland), is framed for murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison. And after she acquires a Stand, strange events begin to occur within the prison. She’s suddenly caught in a fight for not only her life but her father’s as well.

This is one of the most beloved parts amongst fans, and Jolyne’s the first ever female JoJo. There’s a lot of importance in that representation. And to say Part 6 is good is an understatement. Also, given how the series is, it’s plenty queer (subtextual or not). Not to mention there are openly LGBTQ voice actors in the dub cast.

Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe

Do you love JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable and Rohan as a character? This spin-off might be a good fit! It’s set between Diamond is Unbreakable and Golden Wind, and follows Rohan Kishibe (Landon McDonald) who is looking to add more realism to his work. Leading him to travel around the world to gain inspiration from other people’s lives. Using his Stand ability, Heaven’s Door of course. All of the stories he uncovers are more bizarre than the next. And it truly gives him new material to work off of. Plus, who doesn’t want to watch Rohan be his usual sassy and bitchy self?

The Way of the Househusband

A retired yakuza member becomes a devoted househusband. That about sums up this slice of life anime and it’s glorious. And naturally, it’s based on a manga series. If you’re wanting a little escape in the form of lighthearted anime, it’s the perfect fit. There’s nothing too heavy going on, the animals have their own interactions, and it’s a change of pace seeing a househusband, honestly. It’s the perfect anime that doesn’t require much from its viewers.

